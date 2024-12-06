Gallery of 9 photos

Forward Monique Billings (25) was hailed by Valkyries GM Ohemaa Nyanin as a rebounding specialist. | Source: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/AP Photo

Cecilia Zandalasini #9 of the Minnesota Lynx hails from Italy. | Source: David Berding/Getty Images

Maria Conde #22 was drafted by the Chicago Sky, but plied her trade in Europe. | Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Indiana Fever center Temi Fagbenle (14) developed nice pick-and-roll chemistry with Caitlin Clark last year. | Source: Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

Carla Leite is a coveted French prospect who stayed overseas last season. | Source: Sylvain Dionisio/ATPImages/Getty Images

Veronica Burton #22 played a key role off the bench for the Connecticut Sun. | Source: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Iliana Rupert #12 sat out the WNBA season last year to focus on her national team. | Source: Getty Images

Julie Vanloo #35 was hailed by Nyanin as a serial winner. | Source: Chris Coduto/Getty Images