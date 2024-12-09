Trump picks conservative SF lawyer to steer civil rights agenda

A San Francisco-based attorney and conservative icon will soon head to Washington, D.C., for a role in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump announced Monday on social media that he is nominating Harmeet Dhillon, 56, as assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice. Dhillon, a Republican Party official, was a legal advisor to Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign and a co-chair of the political group Women for Trump.

In his post, Trump cited Dhillon’s work in “taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers.”

“Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights,” Trump wrote, “and will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY.”