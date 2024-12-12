In one of the most striking findings, the audit “revealed potential abuse patterns, including frequent sick leave use on specific days of the week … to avoid weekend duties” and sick leave that corresponded with private security details.

“We found a lack of both internal and external accountability for overtime limit violations and excessive overtime at SFPD,” the authors of the audit wrote. “The Department has not taken sufficient steps to enforce its overtime limits, and violations typically do not result in consequences or corrective action.”

Lieutenants and sergeants approving their own overtime. Officers calling in sick, then working security jobs. Fifteen officers working 80-hour weeks in the past year. These and other revelations were detailed in a damning report released Thursday by the city’s budget and legislative analyst on the San Francisco Police Department’s profligate overtime spending , which jumped 317% over the past five years and reached $108.4 million last year.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott agreed with many of the findings, saying in a letter dated Tuesday that the department “recognized the need to improve controls” and admitting that “there is more to be done to ensure that overtime is used appropriately and in the right quantities.”

“I knew it was bad, but not this bad,” said Supervisor Dean Preston, who requested the audit.

According to the audit, the SFPD has spent wastefully on overtime, in some cases possibly fraudulently, with little to no oversight, to the detriment of neighborhood station staffing, police response times, and crime reduction.

The audit comes at a time when the department is short by 274 officers and relies on overtime to fill needed areas, wrote Scott.

‘Potential abuse patterns’

The audit looked at a five years periods reviewed — 2018-19 and 2022-23 — and found in 2022-23 department spent $108.4 million on overtime. Overtime hours cost the department 1.5 times the base pay for a regular shift.

The audit found that 12% of officers received 32% of the overtime pay, and the vast majority goes to initiatives such as special operations in the Tenderloin to deal with drug dealers and Union Square for retail theft, rather than neighborhood policing. The audit found little evidence that either of those initiatives had positive impacts on crime or response times.

It also found potential policy violations, such as managers approving their own overtime, and 15 officers making up for an outsized amount of overtime. Some officers work the equivalent of 80-hour weeks throughout the year.

In an especially disturbing trend, officers call in sick, then work private security details through what’s called the 10B program.