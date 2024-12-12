Amid increasingly contentious transportation debates, San Francisco’s transit chief has decided to step down after five years in City Hall.

Jeff Tumlin, the director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, is expected to announce his departure next week at the SFMTA board meeting.

“The opportunity to serve the city is the greatest honor in my life,” Tumlin said in a phone call interview Thursday afternoon. “We have made great progress and achieved more than we expected, including a more frequent and reliable Muni.”

Tumlin was appointed to the seat in 2019 by Mayor London Breed. Before that, he was the former director of strategy at Nelson\Nygaard Consulting Associates, a transportation planning and engineering firm. He also worked in Oakland’s transportation department.

Tumlin said he will take a “nice long sabbatical” after finishing this job.

According to SFMTA data, under Tumlin’s administration, major subway delays were down 76% and short delays were down 89%. Muni also has the highest customer rating in 20 years with 72% of riders rating Muni as excellent or good. Tumlin also touted he had reduced crashes involving pedestrians by 32% and crashes involving bikes by 33% on streets where the SFMTA has installed Quick Builds.