Sneaker waves can “sweep across the beach without warning and pull people into the sea,” NWS meteorologist Dial Hoang told The Standard.

The weather service is warning of rip currents and 10- to 13-foot sneaker waves hitting beaches from Sonoma County to Monterey County from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Another round of high surf, with waves around 15 feet, is expected Saturday and Sunday, before the biggest waves begin Monday night and last through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service is tracking “very large and powerful” ocean swells expected to hit Bay Area beaches, including San Francisco, until early next week, potentially creating hazardous conditions.

A moderate to long period west to northwest swell will result in an increasing risk of sneaker waves and rip currents from Sonoma County to Monterey County. Sneaker waves are likely to break between 10 and 13 feet. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Zy6FGWW4W5

The strongest of the systems, which forecasters describe as a “big old bomb of a storm,” is predicted to generate waves up to 56 feet high near the International Date Line before heading toward the West Coast of the U.S., according to Mark Sponsler, a self-taught meteorologist and big-wave surfer who tracks Pacific storm systems at Stormsurf.

Although it’s too early to be certain, Sponsler said 40-foot waves in parts of the Bay Area are possible.

“I strongly suggest nobody getting anywhere near the ocean unless they want to die,” Sponsler told The Standard.