A former San Francisco cop was arrested and charged in Pennsylvania for distributing child porn, The Standard has learned.

Christos Rallis worked as a San Francisco Police Department officer between 2007 and 2023, when he retired and moved to Pennsylvania. In June, he turned himself in to local police shortly after being suspended from his job as a prison guard. The Bucks County district attorney later that month charged him with sexual abuse of children.

Rallis uploaded to the messaging app Kik a dozen videos of sex acts between adults and children, according to court documents. One of the videos involved a child and a dog.

“The case may be adopted for federal prosecution,” Bucks County DA Jennifer Schorn said via email.

The SFPD did not respond to requests for comment. But the San Francisco Police Officers Association condemned Rallis.

“If the charges against Mr. Rallis are true, we demand his immediate and forceful prosecution,” Tracy McCray, the union’s president, said in a statement to The Standard. “If found guilty of exploiting innocent children, he deserves the harshest sentence permitted, with absolutely no leniency.”

McCray added that the union was not aware of similar behavior while Rallis was on the force. Rallis’ lawyer Paul Lang did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Transparent California, Rallis last year earned $340,000 as a police officer, including benefits and $90,000 in overtime pay. Before joining the force, he worked for six years as a San Francisco emergency dispatcher.

The city’s Department of Human Resources could not confirm whether Rallis would be able to continue collecting his police pension if convicted.

Rallis appears to have been active in the SFPD Widows and Orphans Aid Association, which provides funds for the families of deceased officers. He was also on the police union’s board of directors, according to a 2017 newsletter.