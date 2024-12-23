But since our last sitdown interview in the summer of 2023, the furniture had moved.

Before sitting down with London Breed for one of her final interviews as mayor of San Francisco, I noticed that her ornate, wood-paneled office looked different from the last time we talked inside Room 200 at City Hall. Photos and artwork along the shelves and walls were still there, as was the “What Would Beyoncé Do?” placard on the desk.

Since losing to Daniel Lurie in last month’s election, Breed has been noticeably zen about the results and her future. She has insisted that San Francisco’s comeback is underway while limiting criticism of her political opponents. But over the course of a 30-minute interview, Breed made clear that she believes she has not received enough credit for the city’s progress on housing, homelessness, public safety, and the drug crisis.

“I think that’s been the toughest challenge: having a bunch of people take credit for the work you’ve done, having a bunch of people say that you’re not doing anything, and then needing to explain to people what I’ve done and how that relates to what they care about,” the mayor said.

Breed also had stern words for glory-seeking supervisors and political opponents, saying she will miss the job of mayor but not so much San Francisco’s notorious brand of politics, which she acknowledged is as vicious as the “knife fight in a phone booth” analogy would suggest.

“Criticism is easy,” Breed said. “But actually putting together the pieces of the puzzle to be effective and do the job, and to have the kinds of results that we’re finally starting to see — that’s hard work.”

She suggested that competition among policymakers to “make their mark” has led to poorly written laws that contribute to the city’s broken bureaucracy. The one thing Breed would change with a snap of the fingers is the ability to directly hire and fire department heads.