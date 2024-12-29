But an analysis of Musk’s tweets shows that he may be coming down from his SF-hating peak. In 2023, Musk referred to the city as a “Mad Max” apocalyptic zombie wasteland six times. This year, he did so just twice. Thanks, Elon!

His slights generally boil down to two categories: The city is a crime-ridden wasteland where homeless drug addicts freely roam, and the city is run by a liberal cabal infected with the “ woke mind virus .”

The world’s richest man has, after all, turned SF-hating into a spectator sport for the MAGA masses of X.

It’s no secret that Elon Musk has it out for San Francisco.

Still, he did post his share of unhinged comments. In his most retweeted SF post of the year, Musk alleged that several X employees had been threatened by a machete-wielding man on Market Street who later killed three people.

That was in response to a post by “@EndWokeness” celebrating that “California politicians are finally facing the ramifications of their pro-crime policies.”

Musk claimed his employees didn’t report the machete man’s threat because that “doesn’t constitute an arrestable crime in California.” Not accurate: You can be jailed for brandishing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, per the California penal code.

In a separate post months later, Musk recounted the same incident — albeit with several changes in details. The murderer carried an ax, rather than a machete, and killed one person, not three.

The Standard was unable to verify either of Musk’s accounts, but similar crimes have happened in the city — albeit none have been reported since 2022.