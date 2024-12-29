The longest-lived American president died on Sunday, more than a year after entering hospice care, at his home in the small town of Plains, Georgia, where he and his wife, Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November 2023, spent most of their lives, The Carter Center said.

Jimmy Carter, the peanut farmer who won the presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal and Vietnam War, endured humbling defeat after one tumultuous term and then redefined life after the White House as a global humanitarian, has died. He was 100 years old.

The 39th president leveraged his ambition with a keen intellect, deep religious faith and prodigious work ethic, conducting diplomatic missions into his 80s and building houses for the poor well into his 90s.

Businessman, Navy officer, evangelist, politician, negotiator, author, woodworker, citizen of the world — Carter forged a path that still challenges political assumptions and stands out among the 45 men who reached the nation’s highest office.

“Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” the center simply said in posting about Carter’s death on the social media platform X.

“My faith demands — this is not optional — my faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I am, whenever I can, for as long as I can, with whatever I have to try to make a difference,” Carter once said.

In San Francisco and beyond, local and state leaders reflected on Carter’s legacy as civil rights champion.

Maureen Sedonaen, the CEO at Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco, praised the former president’s “unyielding dedication to equity, justice, peace, and affordable housing for all.”

In an emailed statement to The Standard, she acknowledged his four-plus decades of volunteer work on behalf of the housing organization.

“At every step of his life, he treated others with kindness and looked for opportunities to level the playing field,” Sedonaen said. “We are grateful for his service and proud to continue his legacy as we work to build and preserve affordable housing in our Bay Area community.”

Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang said Carter will be remembered as a lifelong advocate for marginalized people.

During a 1976 campaign visit to San Francisco — in which he met Harvey Milk a year before the LGBTQ activist became the city’s first openly gay elected supervisor — Carter announced that he planned to sign the Equality Act, a gay civil rights bill, if it landed on his desk as president.

In 1977, he became the first sitting U.S. president to welcome a delegation of gay and lesbian advocates to the White House for policy discussions with the administration. And when he ran for re-election a few years later, he became the first Democrat to endorse a gay rights plank in the party’s national platform.