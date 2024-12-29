Officials are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who died Dec. 15 after being found with her legs wrapped in bandages on a sidewalk in the Tenderloin.
Paramedics found the woman in front of Padre Apartments at 241 Jones St. and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
San Francisco firefighters were dispatched at 1:48 p.m. for an unknown medical problem, a department spokesman told The Standard. Paramedics who were en route learned that life-saving measures were being used for a woman. They arrived within three minutes and took over those measures, then took her to a hospital in critical condition.
Officials described her as a brown-haired, brown-eyed white woman, about 50 years old, 4-foot-9 and weighing 147 pounds.
The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
Despite fingerprint checks, witness interviews and DNA testing, investigators were unable to identify the woman. The medical examiner’s office said it typically identifies deceased persons within 24 hours, which makes this an extraordinary case.
A police sketch artist created a drawing of the woman to aid in identification.
Anyone with information about her identity may call the medical examiner’s investigative division at 415-641-2220 or email ocme.inv@sfgov.org or ocme@sfgov.org, referencing case number 2024-1537.