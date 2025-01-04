Attention, San Francisco: Please welcome Messiah Jay’cion Thompson, one of the first members of Generation Beta.

Born Jan. 1 at 3:35 a.m., Messiah is San Francisco’s first baby of the year, as far as The Standard could determine from calling the city’s maternity wards.

Sara Hume and Martavius Thompson said they’re thrilled to welcome their first child together. “I feel good,” Hume said after returning home from a UCSF facility. “Tired, but good.”

Hume said she’d been pleased to learn she was having a boy. “I was so scared to have a little girl,” she said. “I didn’t want a mini-me.”

“Boys are easier,” Thompson agreed.

Indeed, Dad already has plans for baby Messiah. He’ll play football, preferably as quarterback. Luckily for his father’s ambitions, Messiah is off to a strong start. At 7 pounds, 14 ounces, he clocks in slightly above the average birth weight for a full-term baby boy. Plus, his early-January birthday should give him a leg up on the gridiron. “I like basketball, but we need a hard hitter,” Thompson said.

Messiah is one of the first members of Generation Beta, which will include people born from 2025 to 2039, according to the social research firm McCrindle.