“There are plans for multifamily developments downtown that are being contested,” Hunt said. “They call it low-income, but it’s kind of ridiculous to call it that, because it’s really for people with normal income.”

San Francisco — which in 2023 lost its status as the most expensive Bay Area city for renters — has also seen rental rate recovery, albeit at a slower pace than some of its neighbors to the south. One-bedroom rents in the city increased 4.1% over the past year, landing at a median of $3,040.