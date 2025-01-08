In first address as mayor, Lurie promises safer, shinier city

Addressing a crowd of roughly 2,600 dignitaries and government apparatchiks, and hundreds of onlookers, Lurie pledged to expand the Journey Home program that buses people living on San Francisco streets to loved ones in other cities. Additionally, he promised, police and 911 personnel will be fully staffed under his administration.

A slate of emergency declarations around fentanyl. A new “police-friendly” drop-off center that provides an alternative to jail. A “hospitality zone” for police and other city agencies to concentrate and coordinate efforts to revive downtown.

Not just during Dreamforce. Not just when international leaders come to town . And not just because City Hall wants a neighborhood to look pretty for the cameras.

“Recovery is possible, but it needs to be more than a possibility in San Francisco — it must be our mission,” Lurie told the crowd. “Together, we can all get better, do better, and return San Francisco to its rightful place as the greatest city in the world.”

Lurie appears to be trying to thread the needle of changing street conditions while acting humanely. Perhaps to the surprise of some, the details for his plans show a recognition of the need to respect the unhoused.

For example, the crisis drop-off zone is aimed at people who need a behavioral health specialist rather than treatment in an emergency room — or jail. The initial capacity for the drop-off center will be 16 beds, and it is expected to serve 9,000 people annually. If the pilot concept works, the administration is primed to expand it.