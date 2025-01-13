Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
6 injured in police chase, including 2 cops

A police car has crashed into a building at night. Several officers are present, with red emergency lights illuminating the scene.
Two people were arrested after the crash that damaged a building following a pursuit from SoMa. | Source: AIO Filmz
By George Kelly

Two San Francisco Police Department officers and four other adults were treated for injuries after a pursuit ended in a crash early Monday in the Portola district, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to a collision at 3:40 a.m. at 679 Paul Ave. near San Bruno Avenue, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson told The Standard. All involved, who were described as adults, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.


The scene of a two-vehicle collision at the corner of San Bruno Ave and Paul Avenue. | AIO FILMZ

In a statement late Monday morning, a police spokesperson said officers patrolling near Ninth and Howard streets in SoMa at 3:20 a.m. spotted and tried to stop a vehicle that had fled from other officers Sunday.

When the vehicle sped off, officers pursued it. Soon after, the suspect’s vehicle struck a pole, and a pursuing patrol vehicle hit a building at San Bruno and Paul avenues, police said.

A white car is crashed against a building with airbags deployed and doors open. Several bags are on the ground beside it, and the scene is lit by emergency lights.
At approximately 4 AM shows the scene of a two vehicle collision at the corner of San Bruno Ave and Paul Avenue. | Source: AIO Filmz

Officers detained suspects who fled the crashed vehicle on foot and recovered a firearm. Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while two of the suspects were hospitalized for medical evaluation and later arrested, the SFPD said.

NBC Bay Area posted footage of a damaged white sedan and a crumpled SFPD patrol vehicle that had hit a corner residence.

Police Chief Bill Scott told the Police Commission Wednesday night that the suspect vehicle was speeding and driving recklessly when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Scott said the suspects discarded a weapon during the pursuit and that burglary tools were discovered inside the vehicle following the collision.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, he said.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

