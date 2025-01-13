Firefighters and paramedics responded to a collision at 3:40 a.m. at 679 Paul Ave. near San Bruno Avenue, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson told The Standard. All involved, who were described as adults, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two San Francisco Police Department officers and four other adults were treated for injuries after a pursuit ended in a crash early Monday in the Portola district, authorities said.

In a statement late Monday morning, a police spokesperson said officers patrolling near Ninth and Howard streets in SoMa at 3:20 a.m. spotted and tried to stop a vehicle that had fled from other officers Sunday.

When the vehicle sped off, officers pursued it. Soon after, the suspect’s vehicle struck a pole, and a pursuing patrol vehicle hit a building at San Bruno and Paul avenues, police said.

Officers detained suspects who fled the crashed vehicle on foot and recovered a firearm. Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while two of the suspects were hospitalized for medical evaluation and later arrested, the SFPD said.

NBC Bay Area posted footage of a damaged white sedan and a crumpled SFPD patrol vehicle that had hit a corner residence.

Police Chief Bill Scott told the Police Commission Wednesday night that the suspect vehicle was speeding and driving recklessly when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Scott said the suspects discarded a weapon during the pursuit and that burglary tools were discovered inside the vehicle following the collision.