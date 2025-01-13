Officers arrested Adolph Patrick Greene, 58, of Oakland on suspicion of firearms-related charges, malicious mischief, destroying or concealing evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The SFPD’s marine unit helped recover a firearm, police said.

No one was injured, though paramedics responded to the driver, according to police.

The gunman fired at 6 a.m. before fleeing on foot from Fourth and Berry streets, near the Caltrain station, the SFPD said in a statement Tuesday. A bullet passed through the windshield of the bus and hit an empty passenger seat, police said. The driver said the suspect shot at him, according to police.

There were 15 to 20 passengers on the Muni bus that was the target of a shooting early Monday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said.

“Violence against any city employee will not be tolerated,” SFPD Chief Bill Scott said Tuesday. “I’m thankful for the responding officers who acted quickly in apprehending the suspect and canvassing the area to locate evidence.”

None of the bus passengers remained at the scene to describe what they had witnessed, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning with “SFPD.”

A Muni spokesperson sought to reassure the public that riding mass transit is safe.

“This type of incident is extremely uncommon,” the spokesperson said. “Thanks to our efforts, crime on Muni is down 48% since 2018. Each bus is equipped with at least 11 cameras that are continually recording. In multiple instances, this video footage enabled police to apprehend instigators.”