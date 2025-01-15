The niche store emerged from a partnership between Calabrese and John Walton, her former coworker at Gap. For years, they’d talked about using their decades of corporate retail experience to open some kind of whimsical shop in San Francisco.

“We want to really hit you in the face with ducks when you walk in and make you laugh immediately,” said co-owner Joanne Calabrese.

Kwak carries holiday ducks, Taylor Swift and Willie Nelson ducks, career-inspired ducks, and sassy “duck you” ducks. It stocks large ducks, teensy ducks, and classic, Ernie-approved bathtub duckies, too (though, these days, most are made of plastic, not rubber).

Called Kwak , the store sells basically one thing: toy ducks. And it’s damn good at it. The shop sold 50,000 ducks last year across roughly 600 styles. The shop is profitable, its founders say, and garnering interest from potential franchisees. It pays, apparently, to have a gimmick.

The stories told by small business owners in San Francisco generally veer more horrific than heartwarming. But a bright yellow shop at Pier 39 with a silly concept chosen on impulse has been a runaway success.

What started on “a bit of a whim,” according to Calabrese, has turned into a thriving business.

The concept began to take shape when she cold-emailed Pier 39’s leasing exec, asking if the area had any short-term rental space and pitching her idea. The duo “started buying ducks before we even signed the lease,” she said.

Before opening Kwak, the owners had no special affinity or passion for the toy, but it fit the bill for something playful and nostalgic. They were such novices that neither had heard about the fanatic duck-swapping traditions of Jeep owners and cruisegoers.

(Jeep owners “duck” strangers’ windshields or side mirrors, and vacationers hide them for one another around cruise ships. Both traditions have taken off on Facebook in recent years as acts of kindness or innocent mischief.)

Between those single-minded shoppers and tourists wandering in (visitors from Korea, where Kwak is a common surname, particularly love the store), Calabrese and Walton have achieved better sales than they had ever imagined.