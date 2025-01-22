Skip to main content
The city’s in bloom with festivals, comics, and concerts

Two people, wearing masks, are browsing through a vibrant display of plants and decorations, with red and green colors prominently featured.
Check out gorgeous blossoms, as well as fruits, candies, and home goods, at the Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair. | Source: Liu Guanguan/Getty Images
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

FOG Design + Art fair

Contemporary galleries from around the world send their best works to Fort Mason for this inspiring show across multiple buildings.

The image shows a busy art gallery with people walking and gathering. Vibrant artwork is displayed on walls, and the room has high ceilings and bright lighting.
The FOG Design + Art fair has works from global galleries. | Source: Nikki Ritcher
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 23, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address
Piers 2 and 3, 2 Marina Blvd.

Magnificent Magnolias

The 200 gorgeous magnolia trees are in full bloom at the Gardens of Golden Gate Park.

The image shows a tree with vibrant pink flowers on slender branches, set against a clear blue sky. The blossoms are abundant and delicate.
The spectacular Magnolia sargentiana, or Sargent's magnolia, at the San Francisco Botanical Garden. | Source: San Francisco Botanical Garden
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Through March
Address
Botanical Garden, 1199 9th Ave.

‘Forgotten Places of Beings and Things’

It’s the closing reception for this show of ornate dioramas by Hari & Deepti at the underground alleyway gallery Heron Arts in SoMa.

Website
Reserve
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 23, 5 to 8 p.m.
Address
Heron Arts, 7 Heron St.

Startup comedy roast

See comics and tech bigwigs roast startups ranging from the legitimate to the wantrepreneurs, featuring talent seen on Netflix and Comedy Central.

Website
Register
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 23, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Address
Register for location

‘Magma’ immersive dance experience

The Midway’s artist-in-residence, Post:ballet, unveils a contemporary dance show that spans six rooms. Each night’s show is unique, and DJs play afterward on Friday and Saturday.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 23, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Tom Segura’s ‘Come Together’

The Netflix standup star and podcaster brings his latest comedy show to Chase Center.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Address
Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way

Good Ol’ American Satire clown show

If the inauguration has you bummed out, catch clown performances laced with humor about the fall of our late-stage capitalistic empire.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m.
Address
Church of Clown, 2400 Bayshore Blvd.

Live punk band karaoke

Sing your heart out backed by a live punk band at this free party at Mission bar Kilowatt.

Website
Punk karaoke
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.
Address
Kilowatt, 3160 16th St.

Slow street party

Celebrate SF shutting down more streets to cars with local art and musicians from the Haight, free coffee and waffles, and fun vendors.

Website
Slow Streets
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address
Page and Clayton streets

Community sand art

Drop in and help Andres Amador make giant sand murals on Ocean Beach that look epic from the cliffs. The artist will provide the tools.

Website
Andres Amador
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 25, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Address
704 Great Highway

Grammy’s House backyard concert with Jamie Drake

The experimental dance-pop singer plays an intimate show in the co-op’s Richmond backyard.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Chali 2na and Cut Chemist concert

Two founding members of hip-hop harmony masters Jurassic 5, the ultra low-voiced Chali 2na and turntable wizard Cut Chemist, bring feel-good beats and conscious rhymes to Public Works.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 24, 9 p.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair

Celebrate the season alongside acrobats, musicians, and opera singers as you peruse the fresh flowers, fruits, candies, and home goods for sale.

Website
Chinese New Year
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26
Address
Grant Avenue and Clay Street

Eclectic + Electric Market

Catch live music, interactive exhibits, lawn games, and local vendors around Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley. The event is hosted by Rivian.

Website
Free tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 25, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
Hayes and Octavia streets

Jamie XX

The XX’s drummer, one of the most forward-thinking producers and DJs, brings his “In Waves” tour to Cow Palace.

A large crowd faces a concert stage with a DJ. Two big screens show black-and-white crowd visuals, and there's a visible haze of smoke.
Jamie XX returns to SF this weekend. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.
Address
Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave.

Quarter Century Gigaparty

An epic tech event, hosted by Outgoers’ Josh Constine, takes over the Temple nightclub with a pitch competition and AI debate, followed by a party with robots, live music, and DJs. Get your tickets early.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
540 Howard St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

