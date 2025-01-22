The city’s in bloom with festivals, comics, and concerts

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Contemporary galleries from around the world send their best works to Fort Mason for this inspiring show across multiple buildings.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Jan. 23, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The 200 gorgeous magnolia trees are in full bloom at the Gardens of Golden Gate Park.
- Date and time
- Through March
It’s the closing reception for this show of ornate dioramas by Hari & Deepti at the underground alleyway gallery Heron Arts in SoMa.
- Website
- Reserve
- Date and time
- Thursday, Jan. 23, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- Heron Arts, 7 Heron St.
See comics and tech bigwigs roast startups ranging from the legitimate to the wantrepreneurs, featuring talent seen on Netflix and Comedy Central.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Thursday, Jan. 23, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- Register for location
The Midway’s artist-in-residence, Post:ballet, unveils a contemporary dance show that spans six rooms. Each night’s show is unique, and DJs play afterward on Friday and Saturday.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Jan. 23, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m.
- Address
- The Midway, 900 Marin St.
The Netflix standup star and podcaster brings his latest comedy show to Chase Center.
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way
If the inauguration has you bummed out, catch clown performances laced with humor about the fall of our late-stage capitalistic empire.
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m.
Sing your heart out backed by a live punk band at this free party at Mission bar Kilowatt.
- Website
- Punk karaoke
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.
- Address
- Kilowatt, 3160 16th St.
Celebrate SF shutting down more streets to cars with local art and musicians from the Haight, free coffee and waffles, and fun vendors.
- Website
- Slow Streets
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address
- Page and Clayton streets
Drop in and help Andres Amador make giant sand murals on Ocean Beach that look epic from the cliffs. The artist will provide the tools.
- Website
- Andres Amador
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 25, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Address
- 704 Great Highway
The experimental dance-pop singer plays an intimate show in the co-op’s Richmond backyard.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Sunday, Jan. 26, 3 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Two founding members of hip-hop harmony masters Jurassic 5, the ultra low-voiced Chali 2na and turntable wizard Cut Chemist, bring feel-good beats and conscious rhymes to Public Works.
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 24, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
Celebrate the season alongside acrobats, musicians, and opera singers as you peruse the fresh flowers, fruits, candies, and home goods for sale.
- Website
- Chinese New Year
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26
- Address
- Grant Avenue and Clay Street
Catch live music, interactive exhibits, lawn games, and local vendors around Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley. The event is hosted by Rivian.
- Website
- Free tickets
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 25, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Hayes and Octavia streets
The XX’s drummer, one of the most forward-thinking producers and DJs, brings his “In Waves” tour to Cow Palace.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.
- Address
- Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave.
An epic tech event, hosted by Outgoers’ Josh Constine, takes over the Temple nightclub with a pitch competition and AI debate, followed by a party with robots, live music, and DJs. Get your tickets early.
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- 540 Howard St.