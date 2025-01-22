Purdynomics: How the 49ers are budgeting for a rising salary cap — and a newly pricey QB

How the 49ers spend their $35 million of effective 2025 cap space will be one of the primary questions of the next few months — but their positioning in the upper left of the graph below, which shows the nice chunk of space coupled with a relatively manageable amount of roster turnover, illustrates that flexibility will exist.

They carried over a league-high $50 million of unused space from 2024, most of which had been freed up by restructuring maneuvers that spread cap hits into a future where the limit should be higher. That’s because the cap grows along with NFL revenues. The 49ers are taking full advantage of this with a measured push-forward strategy.

It’s left the 49ers with an expensive roster — they have over $284 million in 2025 liabilities alone — but one that hasn’t crippled their financial structure. The 49ers are projected to have over $35 million in effective 2025 salary-cap space, which represents their maximum amount of possible room after filling out a 53-man roster.

This is possible because the 49ers, led by chief negotiator Paraag Marathe and salary-cap specialists Brian Hampton and Jeff Diamond, have deftly surfed the wave of a rising cap as the team has signed numerous stars to market-setting contracts.

Paying Brock Purdy won’t be a cheap proposition . Nevertheless, the 49ers remain in good financial position to fortify their roster around its quarterback centerpiece, even after a gargantuan potential deal is finalized.

2025 Effective Cap Space vs. 2025 Snaps Entering Unrestricted Free Agency Top left: locked in rosters that could expand Bottom left: all in rosters for 2025 Top right: cap dollars to burn to fill looming roster holes Bottom right: might have to let some free agents leave pic.twitter.com/Xi3Hvb2kKK

Here’s a rundown of the 49ers’ biggest options and their potential effect on the salary cap, along with a fuller context of how Marathe, Hampton, and Diamond might manage the situation.

There’s no penalty for doing this, so it’s tantamount to a zero-interest loan against the cap that’s allowed the 49ers to remain financially sustainable even as they’ve awarded more big contracts than any other NFL team since coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch joined in 2017.

The 49ers have diverted water to the future with frequent contract restructures. Those convert base salary to a signing bonus, which prorates for up to five years against the cap — meaning that an immediate cap hit is subdivided into several smaller pieces, the majority of which will register against the limit when there is more space.

Think of each season’s salary-cap situation as a progressively larger sink. Expenditures pour in through the faucet. Cost-saving measures — such as outright cuts or restructures that move cap hits to future seasons — pour out through the drain and into a pipe that ultimately leads to future years’ sinks. Teams must practice flow control so that the water does not flood the sink of any particular cap year.

49ers have now awarded 9 big contracts this regime, if we're judging relative to position. All have ranked #1 at their respective positions except the 2 WR deals: Juszczyk 2017 Garoppolo 2018 KIttle 2020 Williams 2021 Juszczyk 2021 Warner 2021 Samuel 2022 Bosa 2023 Aiyuk 2024

Expect Purdy to be the next big name added to this list. Kittle will also likely make a second appearance this offseason, since he’s entering the lame-duck year of the deal signed in 2020. The 49ers can actually lower Kittle’s 2025 salary-cap hit of over $25 million through an extension that spreads hits into the future via signing bonus.

The most prominent cap casualty

The 49ers are open to re-signing Hargrave, but only at a more manageable price. “What I told Javon is he’s a player we really like,” Lynch said earlier this month. “Same reason we went out and signed him. That hasn’t changed. He’s an impactful player. We have some salary-cap challenges, and so this … gives him an opportunity to go see what’s his market and that may include us.”

The 49ers now have similar concerns with 31-year-old defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who’d initially been under contract through 2026 but who missed most of 2024 with a torn triceps muscle. Hargrave’s $21 million salary for 2025 — none of which was guaranteed — was too rich for the 49ers, so they plan to release him once the new league year begins in March. That’s a maneuver that allows teams to push dead-money hits (Hargrave has earned signing bonus money that must hit the cap at some point) further into the future. Ultimately, the 49ers will preserve about $20 million of 2025 cap space while wiping away another $20 million of 2026 expenditures.

The majority of NFL contracts aren’t guaranteed, so teams constantly scour them for inefficiencies. Last offseason, the 49ers asked defensive lineman Arik Armstead — who’d missed 13 games with injuries over the prior two seasons — to take a pay cut. Armstead had been slated to make $18 million in 2025. The 49ers, according to Armstead, offered a reduced salary of about $6 million. He refused, so the 49ers cut him. Armstead signed for $14 million annually with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers replaced him by trading for defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who cost about $10 million. So they saved roughly $8 million with the maneuver.

Trades and releases are bigger money-savers than restructures and extensions since they actually remove money from the books instead of merely reallocating it.

49ers carrying over about $50m of salary-cap space from 2024 to 2025, following their usual formula of saving expenses for when the increasing cap is higher. I project SF to have ~$60m of 2025 space w/ 40 players signed. I expect backloading to continue: https://t.co/4xbUq2mXGU pic.twitter.com/Wkige6169N

Saving through the draft

Contractual drama has become an annual 49ers tradition. Receiver Deebo Samuel made headlines throughout the 2022 offseason before signing a new deal. Then defensive end Nick Bosa held out until days before the 2023 season opener. He ultimately signed a record contract one year before receiver Brandon Aiyuk held in and ultimately netted a deal worth $30 million annually.

Purdy, up next, is yet another reminder that building a robust roster of NFL veterans is not easy.

“I think we have a lot of good players and one of the things that comes with having a lot of good players is it’s hard to feed everyone and you’ve got to make tough decisions,” Lynch said. “And we’re certainly at a point where we’ve had a five-year run with four NFC Championships, two Super Bowls — you have to go back to the fundamentals of really building the thing. The lifeblood of your organization needs to be strong drafts because it gives you young players that you have under contract.”

The NFL’s rookie wage scale, enacted with the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement, locks in first-timers’ contracts at preset and relatively low amounts. It offers teams a way of maintaining affordable rosters — as long as draft classes are productive.

While Purdy’s selection at No. 262 of the 2022 draft salvaged otherwise disappointing hauls in that season and in 2023, the 49ers’ 2024 class was highly successful right off the bat. Seven new players started games.

“We’re really excited about this rookie class and that movement,” Lynch said. “We’ve got to continue to add to it.”