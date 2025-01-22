The 10 best taco spots in SF, according to a panel of pros

Favorite taco spot: El Gallo Giro, 986-998 Treat Ave., Mission

Since 2010, Harris has been a regular at El Gallo Giro, a family-owned truck that has parked at the corner of 23rd Avenue and Treat Street for more than two decades. Some loyalists opt for carnitas or chicharron tacos, which can be eaten at one of the fold-out tables in the parking lot, but you’ll never catch Harris changing his order: “I always get the chicken tacos. Don’t be fooled by anything else. After all, the truck is named after a chicken.”