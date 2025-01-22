The 10 best taco spots in SF, according to a panel of pros

Recommendations are a dime a dozen, but in Pro Tips, we go directly to the source, asking food and beverage experts for their professional opinions on the city’s best burgers, dive bars, and more.
The Bay Area taco game is stronger than ever. If you know where to look, you can find regional Mexican specialties, including carnitas from Michoacán and Tijuana-style carne asada, as well as California twists on traditional recipes.
Every chef or restaurant industry pro has their go-to spot in San Francisco. Of course, there are shared favorites from taquerias, trucks, and stands in the Mission. La Taqueria topped several experts’ picks for the best taco spot in the city. Taqueria Vallarta and El Gallo Giro, each with more than 20 years at their respective locations, are also beloved.
In the latest installment of our Pro Tips series, we bring you the city’s top taquerias — as picked by 10 experts.
Azikiwee Anderson, chef and owner, Rize Up Bakery
Favorite taco spot: El Picacho, 1601 Mission St., Mission
Parked on the corner of Mission and Van Ness streets is El Picacho, a no-frills, “unexpected gem” that Anderson calls “simple, soulful, and unforgettable.” He debated whether to keep this under-the-radar spot a secret but can’t help telling everyone about it. His go-to order is quesabirria tacos topped with crema and avocado. “It’s a mess, but I love it saucy,” he says.
Max Blachman-Gentile, chef and owner, Jules Pizza
Favorite taco spot: La Vaca Birria, 2962 24th St., Mission
“To me, this is the best spot in the city, hands down,” Blachman-Gentile says of La Vaca Birria. “I always get birria tacos since it’s probably the best birria in the city, but the carnitas and their homemade brisket and chorizo tacos are also amazing. They grill over a live, mesquite wood fire, so even if just basic chicken or steak tacos are your thing, they’re still better here than anywhere else.”
Josh Harris, owner, Trick Dog
Favorite taco spot: El Gallo Giro, 986-998 Treat Ave., Mission
Since 2010, Harris has been a regular at El Gallo Giro, a family-owned truck that has parked at the corner of 23rd Avenue and Treat Street for more than two decades. Some loyalists opt for carnitas or chicharron tacos, which can be eaten at one of the fold-out tables in the parking lot, but you’ll never catch Harris changing his order: “I always get the chicken tacos. Don’t be fooled by anything else. After all, the truck is named after a chicken.”
Laura Ozyilmaz, chef and owner, Dalida
Favorite taco spot: Nopalito, 306 Broderick St., NoPa
Whether she’s solo or with her husband and co-chef Sayat, Ozyilmaz, who was born and raised in Meixco, always gets the taco árabe at Nopalito. “They make their own flour tortillas, and the marinated pork is always juicy and tender,” she says. To round out dinner, she adds salad and fruit-topped flan. “It’s one of my favorite spots for a quick and delicious meal,” she says.
Malia Spanyol, owner, Mother
Favorite taco spot: Taqueria Vallarta, 3033 24th St., Mission
Spanyol, owner of one of the city’s newest queer bars, loves to hit up Gallo Giro. “But as an industry worker living in the Mission, [Taqueria Vallarta] is an after-work, late-night savior,” she says. “Suadero or lengua for the win.”
Gil Payumo, chef, Señor Sisig
Favorite taco spot: La Taqueria, 2889 Mission St., Mission
Payumo tips his hat to El Gallo Giro — “a carnivore’s dream” — as well as Taqueria El Paisa in Oakland. But he’s all in on La Taqueria. (Truly — who isn’t?) Payumo orders two carne asada tacos with light beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and a generous dollop of fresh guacamole. “The carne asada is consistently top-notch — juicy, flavorful, and super fresh. Trust me, it’s worth every second of the wait,” he says.
Val Cantu, chef and owner, Californios
Favorite taco spot: Loló, 974 Valencia St., Mission
While Cantu’s favorite place is La Taqueria — he often opts for lengua — his favorite taco is Loló’s Taco Tropical. He’s been ordering it for more than a decade and raves about the thinly sliced jicama “tortilla” topped with crispy shrimp and mango salsa. “It is just so light and fresh. Plus I love the cocktails and the whole vibe at Loló,” he says.
Heena Patel, chef and co-owner, Besharam
Favorite taco spot: Tacos Los Altos, 737 Cortland Ave., Bernal Heights
“If you like heat, ask for the house hot salsa they serve for the back of the house,” says Patel. It’s one of the many reasons she loves Tacos Los Altos, a mom-and-pop restaurant in Bernal Heights. She gets the mushroom quesabirria — sauteed mushrooms, crispy cheese, onions, and cilantro “on the freshest tortilla” — and the super veggie taco, made with black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.
Serena Chow Fisher, pastry chef and partner, 7 Adams
Favorite taco spot: Taqueria La Cumbre, 515 Valencia St., Mission
Fisher has been hitting up Taqueria La Cumbre in the Mission since high school. “Now that I am a business owner, I have an added respect for any establishment that’s able to persevere for more than 40 years,” she says. “My order is always a garlic prawn super taco, a pollo asado super taco, and a super fajita veggie taco. My favorite thing is the open salsa bar. The green tomatillo salsa is by far my favorite; I would happily drink it by the pint.”
Chris Yang, chef, Piglet & Co
Favorite taco spot: Yucatasia, 2164 Mission St., Mission
Piglet & Co is next door to Yucatasia, home to chef Chris Yang’s favorite tacos in the city. During the buildout of Piglet & Co, the staff “survived” on the tacos salbute de cabeza: “crispy, fried, little handheld tortillas topped with pig head, avocado, and pickled onions.” To this day, it’s the team’s “favorite after-service snack.”