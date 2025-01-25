None of the men shared their names or place of residence. While The Standard interviewed them, a young man broke off from the march to ask for a photo.

“It’s traditional Western values,” another Proud Boy added. “It’s what our country was founded on. The right to life is part of the constitution.”

Thousands of people demonstrated Saturday at an anti-abortion march in downtown San Francisco. Among the attendees at the annual Walk for Life were at least seven members of the Proud Boys — a far-right, neo-fascist group known for its role in organizing the Jan. 6 insurrection — who held black flags declaring their affiliation.

“There’s not much of a Proud Boy presence in San Francisco,” one member said. “This is the main [event] we come out to.”

They added that the Walk for Life was the only event in the city they attend each year.

The Proud Boys say it’s “ridiculous” to characterize their organization as a hate group, contending that membership of the Bay Area chapter is racially diverse. (The selection of Proud Boys at the march did not reflect this alleged diversity, and the group’s history of hate speech is well documented, including in the Bay Area .)

“They just need to be better educated on the situation,” Navarro said.

Navarro and her family traveled from Salinas to counterprotest. She emphasized that she doesn’t hate the anti-abortion protestors and hoped they would never end up in a situation where life-saving reproductive care is unavailable to them.

Just across a police barricade from the activists at City Hall, Lisa Navarro and her three children held signs with different messages, including: “If abortion is murder, a blowjob is cannibalism.”

While the Proud Boys and other marchers wore Make America Great Again hats, most demonstrators did not advertise any political affiliation. Instead, shirts with slogans like “Life has no guarantees, abortion has no choices” and “Life Guard,” alongside Catholic religious messages, dominated the apparel.

While Navarro and her kids held signs, a 23-year-old who introduced himself only as Michael looked on from the other side of the barrier.

“We have a fundamental misunderstanding of where the other side is coming from — both us and them,” he said, adding that he’s a devoted Catholic.

Across Larkin Street, in front of the San Francisco Public Library’s main branch, more counterprotestors gathered. “You can have an abortion and still be Catholic,” one said into a microphone, prompting cheers.

“The most important thing is we are showing that everybody needs reproductive rights,” counterprotest co-organizer Meredith Hartsell-Cooper said. “Even these so-called pro-life people — they need these rights. Maybe right now they think they don’t, but they absolutely do.