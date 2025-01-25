Wong Kim Ark’s 1895 lawsuit is back in the spotlight after Trump signed an executive order that bans children born to undocumented immigrants or parents on temporary visas from receiving citizenship. The mandate triggered widespread legal challenges and brought renewed attention to Wong Kim Ark’s case, which affirmed that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

“It’s not right to instill fear into people,” Sandra told The Standard at a press conference Friday in San Francisco’s Chinatown, where her ancestor was born. “I felt like it was important to come here to support this and stand in solidarity.”

But the siblings know this much: President Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal the right 130 years after Wong Kim Ark’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court lawsuit is nothing short of disturbing.

Sandra and Norman Wong are on a lifelong quest to learn more about their forefather whose legal case inspired birthright citizenship in the U.S.

The Wong siblings, born in San Francisco, still live in the Bay Area. Friday’s event was held at the headquarters of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, which raised funds for Wong Kim Ark’s case.

Sandra lives in the North Bay, and Norman is in the East Bay. Their father is either the son or the grandson of Wong Kim Ark; they’re uncertain because discriminatory laws at the time made immigration paperwork for Chinese nationals unreliable.

Sandra said she didn’t learn of her family’s history until her father’s funeral; it wasn’t mentioned as she was growing up. Reporters and civil rights groups eventually started to ask the family about the case.

Norman said his father was a China-born restaurant worker who served in the U.S. Navy. He is considering contacting officials in China or returning to the village in Guangdong, where Wong Kim Ark was born, to find out more.

In recent days, Norman has been speaking up against Trump to the media, but Friday he was more focused on calling for unity in a divisive political climate.