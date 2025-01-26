The unusual story of SF’s park bench philanthropist 

Facing a potential billion-dollar budget deficit, San Francisco officials don’t usually grapple with the problem of what to do with an extra few million dollars.

But that’s the situation they found themselves in after a wealthy Pacific Heights resident died and left behind a small fortune with a very specific bequest. And not everyone’s pleased with how they’ve handled it.

Upon his death in 2023, Ben Bobo left a will stipulating a generous gift to the city of San Francisco: He wanted a chunk of his estate to pay for new park benches to honor the memory of his partner, Rory, his golden retriever, Chad, and himself.

The size of the gift — $3.6 million — and the precision about its intended use presented a dilemma to the Recreation and Parks Department. Notified of the windfall, officials there said they couldn’t “make that many benches,” according to Kim Ridinger, the executor of Bobo’s estate.

Ridinger believes Bobo didn’t grasp the size of the gift, as the clause in his will “[goes] back 20, 30 years,” before the value of his real estate assets swelled significantly. He agreed with the Parks Department that $3.6 million was just too much to dedicate to one use case.

“There’s a little bit of a weird feeling here, that I’m changing the exact wording of what he wanted, but I kind of have to go with what I knew of him,” said Ridinger. “He was a pretty practical guy.”

One option that arose in discussions with the agency was a kind of super bench, a giant structure that could seat 200 people at Aquatic Park — but neither party thought that would be the best use of funds.