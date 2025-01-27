Paul Briley received a nasty surprise when he opened a recent letter from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

His car registration is up for renewal in March. But that cost ($171) was dwarfed by the accumulated toll violations and fees racked up crossing the Golden Gate and other Bay Area bridges ($728).

“That’s a lot to be added onto someone’s registration,” Briley said.

If he doesn’t pay the full amount, his vehicle registration will expire, and he could be pulled over and receive yet another fine ($281). Six months after his tags go bad, law enforcement would have the right to impound his car.

“It’s cruel and unusual punishment,” Briley said.

It’s one that many Bay Area drivers will soon experience.

After lifting Covid-era pauses on the practice, regional toll officials began sending large batches of unpaid tolls and fines to the DMV in fall 2023 so the agency would place holds on drivers’ registrations to force them to pay up.

From November 2023 through October 2024, the Bay Area Toll Authority filed 6.1 million holds, according to data obtained by The Standard. The Golden Gate Bridge district, a separate agency, issued nearly 280,000 registration holds during that time.

Each of those holds represents an unpaid toll; the toll authority and DMV were not able to tell The Standard how many individual drivers were affected without an additional, lengthy, data analysis. A single vehicle can receive at most 75 holds, meaning that at least 82,000 drivers have likely been blocked from registering their cars due to toll debt.