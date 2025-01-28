Winter mailbag: Should the Warriors think about trading Draymond Green?

Whew, this could be a whole column itself. But I think part of the contrast is that Myers had three lottery picks (and two in the top 7) tossed into his lap after two atypically bad Warriors seasons and decided to swing for the fences — specifically because the Warriors hadn’t been in the lottery for years and presumed they wouldn’t be returning much in the future.



If Myers had been in Dunleavy’s situation in 2023 with the 19th pick (Dunleavy took Podziemski, then traded for the pick that they used for Trayce Jackson-Davis in the second round), or last June with no first-round pick (they traded for the second-round pick that they used for Post), I think he might’ve done similar things. Which is what Myers did, for instance, in 2018 when he took Jacob Evans with the 28th pick.



But give this a few more years, as Dunleavy keeps assembling players. I think your sense is mostly right. Myers probably leaned more to the raw talent side than what we’re seeing from Dunleavy, who appreciates experience and toughness a little more.