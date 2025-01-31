State of the 49ers: Help for Nick Bosa’s defensive line could come on draft night

But the line’s Pro Football Focus grades, listed below and color-coded to denote above-average (blue) and below-average (red) performance, weren’t pretty.

Of course, the larger defensive tumble hasn’t been solely rooted in the line. It takes unit-wide issues to cause the staggering level of regression that the 49ers defense has endured.

On the whole, the 2023 defense dropped to No. 10 overall, a backslide that was enough to cost defensive coordinator Steve Wilks his job. Then came the precipitous 2024 collapse, during which the 49ers finished as the No. 26 overall defense — and No. 29 against the run. That led to the ouster of Wilks’ successor, Nick Sorensen.

Even the 2022 line, despite being good enough to help that defense finish No. 1 overall in expected points added (EPA), was precariously thin at defensive tackle. That foreshadowed problems to come. Interior run-stopping became hugely problematic in 2023, as the defense dropped from No. 2 to No. 26 against the run.

For two straight seasons, the 49ers’ D-line has been losing steam. The 2019 days of historical dominance are far in the rearview mirror. There’ve been good times since then — the 2021 and 2022 units both delivered top-notch run defense and a formidable pass rush — but those are vestiges of the past.

Welcome to Part 2 of our eight-part State of the 49ers series — where we’ll assess each position group and introduce some high-level solutions to get the team back into next season’s Super Bowl hunt. Up next: the defensive line.

“Kind of an embarrassment,” edge rusher Nick Bosa said in the locker room. “It doesn’t feel good. It’s hard to look the guys in their faces as a leader on the team and that’s the product that we kept putting out there game after game.”

Happy drafting?

And now for the good news. The 2025 rookie class is lining up to feature a particularly impressive stable of defensive linemen. Analysts have already been praising several linemen at practices leading up to this weekend’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The 49ers are expected to have 10 draft picks this year, and it seems certain that they’ll spend at least some of that capital on their defensive front.

K.J. Wright, one of the quality-control coaches on the 49ers defense, is coaching the edge rushers for the National team at the Senior Bowl. That might give the 49ers valuable insights on players like Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshall’s Mike Green, and Minnesota’s Jah Joyner. Remember that the 49ers’ entire staff coached the Senior Bowl in 2019. That useful exercise encouraged them to draft future stars Deebo Samuel and Dre Greenlaw three months later.

Robert Saleh’s return as defensive coordinator signals that the 49ers will likely keep their same fundamental approach. Ever since 2019, the 49ers have operated from a Wide-9 alignment under D-line coach Kris Kocurek, with linemen spaced further apart to give edge rushers better angles against offensive tackles. Saleh successfully took Wide-9 principles with him to a head-coaching job with the New York Jets in 2021.

But therein lies a fundamental problem for a scheme that counts on linemen to command an inordinate amount of space: Top-end talent is an absolute requirement for success.

That’s why it’s not impossible to see the 49ers using their first-round pick on a premium defensive tackle like Michigan’s Mason Graham — even if trading up a few spots from No. 11 is required to net a player of that caliber.

“Against the run, he has an impressive short-area burst to attack blockers,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote of Graham. “He excels in block destruction. In the pass game, he has a violent club/rip move and a powerful bull rush. His effort is outstanding.”