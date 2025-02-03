Kawakami: The Lakers just leapfrogged the Warriors in securing their future

Hey, the Lakers stole the Warriors’ Two Timelines plan!



Just kidding. Warriors fans don’t need to be screaming any more than they already are about Luka Doncic arriving in Los Angeles over the weekend in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks and tilting the future of the league once again in the Lakers’ favor.



Really, the Lakers are just being the Lakers. Their shocking trade for Doncic from the seriously uncurious Dallas Mavericks (they called only the Lakers about a Doncic deal and got a pretty pedestrian return for a 25-year-old superstar) follows the L.A. team’s dramatic line of acquisitions, from Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Shaquille O’Neal to Pau Gasol to LeBron James, just seven years ago. (They also drafted Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and others, let’s not forget.)



Other teams make plans. The Lakers just collect generational players, oh, every generation or so. I don’t know why other teams continue to serve up these players to the Lakers — or let them escape via free agency — the way Dallas general manager Nico Harrison delivered Doncic. They just do.



The Lakers now have dual superstars — 40-year-old LeBron and Doncic — who have fairly similar styles but entirely different career timelines. It’s what the Warriors tried to do a few years ago with James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga coming up behind Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, but it’s much more heightened.



Will Doncic and LeBron flourish together or fight over the ball? If Doncic becomes hugely popular in L.A., will LeBron happily take a secondary role, not just on the basketball court but in the court of public opinion? Probably not. I’m sure the Lakers don’t know yet, either, but they had to do this trade — it guarantees them a very relevant post-LeBron future. And if it messes around with the LeBron present, well, they’ll worry about that as it happens.



How should the rest of the league, specifically the Warriors, digest this move, coupled with Sacramento trading De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio in a three-team trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Kings? Here’s an early list.