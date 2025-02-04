In each episode of our podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” we ask the world’s brightest minds and leaders: What songs tell the story of your life?
This week’s podcast guest is Rita Wilson, an actress and producer best known for her roles in “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Now and Then,” among other films. Despite her Hollywood success, Wilson reveals that she spent her career dreaming of a different path: as a singer-songwriter.
Subscribe and listen wherever you get your podcasts
In her boisterous Greek-Bulgarian household, Wilson was surrounded by music from an early age. Her mother, who loved singing along to Beatles songs in her Greek accent, taught Wilson to listen deeply to lyrics and understand the stories behind the music. As a teen model and actress, Wilson dreamed of becoming a musician but believed she needed to stay in her professional lane.
It wasn’t until she was in her late 50s — after decades in the Hollywood spotlight alongside husband Tom Hanks — that she began to seriously pursue music.
“I regret that I allowed other people to define who I was,” Wilson tells Life in Seven Songs’ Sophie Bearman. “I would have found my voice metaphorically earlier if I hadn’t been such a people pleaser.”
Last chance to join us!
Don't miss the opportunity to join the CEO of Stripe and the Chancellors of UCSF and UC Berkeley for a conversation about the Bay Area's unique role in global medical breakthroughs.
Wilson has since released five albums and collaborated with Willie Nelson and other stars.
The songs she chose for the podcast — including Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe” and Teddy Swims’ “Some Things I’ll Never Know” — reflect Wilson’s experiences with grief, loss, and personal growth.
Wilson shares a poignant tribute to her mother: “Thank you for having your own story that you shared with me, because through your own story, I understood about humanity. I understood about integrity. I understood about love. I understood about loss.”
Listen to Wilson’s playlist on Spotify, and find a transcript of the podcast episode here. Thoughts? Guest suggestions? Email us at lifeinsevensongs@sfstandard.com.