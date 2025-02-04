Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

City downgrades sinkhole emergency to pothole after 101 closure

A black vehicle approaches a messy intersection, with wet road and debris scattered. Traffic lights are red, and trees line the street in the background.
Potholes formed Tuesday morning on the 101 near the Golden Gate Bridge. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Tomoki Chien

City officials downgraded what they believed was a sinkhole blocking traffic at Lombard and Gough streets Tuesday morning, clarifying that it was actually just a series of potholes.

The Department of Emergency Management instructed residents to “avoid the area” shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The road damage blocked one westbound lane on the 101, causing minor traffic issues on the approach to the Golden Gate Bridge as an atmospheric river swept through San Francisco.

Related

A silver car is parked in a sloped driveway beside a pile of fallen branches. A tree is near the driveway, and an orange traffic cone is on the street.
Fallen tree branches injure 1 as thunderstorm warning is issued

The San Francisco Fire Department originally described the damage as a 5-foot by 4-foot sinkhole.

But hours later, the Public Utilities Commission clarified that it was actually a series of potholes that “appear to be related to construction that had been done on a backup water system.”

Powering Global Medical Research from the Bay Area

Last chance to join us!

Don't miss the opportunity to join the CEO of Stripe and the Chancellors of UCSF and UC Berkeley for a conversation about the Bay Area's unique role in global medical breakthroughs.

A spokesperson for the commission said construction crews had installed softer, temporary pavement while they awaited a Caltrans permit to put in permanent paving. Crews are now covering the area with metal plates, the spokesperson said.

Related

Utility workers on the scene of a sinkhole in the intersection of Fillmore and Green streets and subsequent flooding that affected areas down the hill toward Lombard Street in San Francisco on Monday, September 11, 2023.
San Francisco will pay out about $7M in damage claims tied to giant sinkhole
San Francisco sinkhole: Here’s how long it could take to fix
Utility workers on the scene of a sinkhole in the intersection of Fillmore and Green streets and subsequent flooding that affected areas down the hill toward Lombard Street in San Francisco on Monday, September 11, 2023.
PG&E Demands $1M from San Francisco in huge sinkhole damage claim

The fire department said earlier that commuters should expect delays. There were no injuries reported.

San Francisco utility workers fix the road at Lombard and Gough streets on the 101 on Tuesday morning. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Tomoki Chien can be reached at tchien@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

NewsStormsWeather