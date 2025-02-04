City downgrades sinkhole emergency to pothole after 101 closure

City officials downgraded what they believed was a sinkhole blocking traffic at Lombard and Gough streets Tuesday morning, clarifying that it was actually just a series of potholes.
The Department of Emergency Management instructed residents to “avoid the area” shortly before 9:30 a.m.
The road damage blocked one westbound lane on the 101, causing minor traffic issues on the approach to the Golden Gate Bridge as an atmospheric river swept through San Francisco.
The San Francisco Fire Department originally described the damage as a 5-foot by 4-foot sinkhole.
But hours later, the Public Utilities Commission clarified that it was actually a series of potholes that “appear to be related to construction that had been done on a backup water system.”
A spokesperson for the commission said construction crews had installed softer, temporary pavement while they awaited a Caltrans permit to put in permanent paving. Crews are now covering the area with metal plates, the spokesperson said.
The fire department said earlier that commuters should expect delays. There were no injuries reported.