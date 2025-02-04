A person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a toppled tree in Visitacion Valley as an atmospheric river tore through the city.
The San Francisco Fire Department said the adult had “minor injuries” after being struck on Goettingen Street near McClaren Park. The tree was “medium-sized,” according to a department spokesperson.
The powerful storm caused damage elsewhere in the city. The Fire Department reported several instances of downed power lines on 26th Avenue in the Sunset district and fallen trees that blocked roadways, damaged a car, and hit a light pole.
The National Weather Service warned that wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph Tuesday afternoon and issued a severe thunderstorm warning for San Francisco, Daly City, and San Rafael until 3:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day, rain forced crews to temporarily close a westbound lane of the 101 at Lombard and Gough streets when several potholes opened up. PG&E reported several small outages throughout the city.
Last chance to join us!
Don't miss the opportunity to join the CEO of Stripe and the Chancellors of UCSF and UC Berkeley for a conversation about the Bay Area's unique role in global medical breakthroughs.