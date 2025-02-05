A film fest, a fashion show, a boozy brunch, and more top events of the week

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Catch this group show of “artistic alchemy,” featuring works by 11 artists.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 to 10 p.m.
See models strut to music inspired by disco legend Diana Ross outside Natoma Cabana. The runway show starts at 7 p.m.
- Website
- Mario B.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 6, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Natoma and 2nd streets
Check out art exhibits, vendors, outdoor bars, and a huge stage for music and dance, with a headlining set by afrobeat legend Medina.
- Website
- First Thursdays
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 6, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Market and Second streets
Leave some clothes, take some clothes at this pay-it-forward swap at a warehouse gallery, with ticket proceeds going to fire relief.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 7, 6 to 9 p.m.
The Mission’s Roxie Theater and North Beach’s Vogue Theatre will screen 80 films from the Bay and beyond. On Thursday, there’s an after-party at Kilowatt for the Pavement documentary.
- Website
- Schedule
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 6, through Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Address
- Various locations
Hear professional vocalists fill a dim tunnel with the music of Vivaldi, ancient Slavonic chants, and human soundscapes.
- Date and time
- Monday, Feb. 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Conservatory at One Sansome hosts a night of live entertainment, cocktails, awards for SF institutions Willie Brown and GLIDE, and a set by Umami, the Giants’ resident DJ.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 6, 8:30 to 11 p.m.
- Address
- 1 Sansome St.
See lion dances for Lunar New Year and other performances from across the globe in Union Square.
- Website
- Union Square
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address
- Union Square Plaza
It’s a party in the Mission! Balmy Alley near 24th and Harrison shuts down for a day of music, art, street food, craft vendors, and kids’ activities.
- Website
- Lovers Lane
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Balmy Alley and 25th Street
This boozy party and street market will feature a sangria bar, live performances, costume contests, and tons of vendors.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hear two of the Bay’s top music collectives strut their best DJs alongside a craft market on Valencia.
- Website
- Safariii Camp
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 8, 4 to 9 p.m.
Danzhaus hosts a night of bass beats and live production, headlined by drum-pad wizard Kirby Bright.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The ornate, intimate Madarae nightclub hosts a free show with rising SF hip-hop and afrobeat DJs, including Daghe and Bisi.
- Website
- Reserve
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to late
- Address
- Madarae, 46 Minna St.
The All Hands on Deck crew takes over an office and turns it into a party den featuring local heroes from the house and techno scene.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Skip the Super Bowl and soak up some Beethoven and Brahms at the SF Civic Music Association’s free show at Herbst Theatre.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Feb. 9, 3 to 5 p.m.
Want to cheer with lots of company? Check out watch parties on giant screens at Madarae, Southern Pacific Brewing, Kilowatt, BuzzWorks, Novela, Mayes, Underdogs, and other locations.
- Website
- Nightlife at Madarae
- Date and time
- Sunday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m.
- Address
- Various locations
The legendary space Western anime film and its banging jazz soundtrack come alive in this multimedia experience led by the Bebop Bounty Big Brass Band.
- Date and time
- Monday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
- Address
- August Hall, 420 Mason St.
The Microsoft founder discusses his new memoir, “Source Code,” and its stories of how a nerdy kid changed everything.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.