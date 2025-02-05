Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

A film fest, a fashion show, a boozy brunch, and more top events of the week

There's a flurry of street events, concerts, and markets this week in SF — not to mention Super Bowl watch parties.

A group of smiling people pose in front of a shiny backdrop with red heart balloons. They hold a large inflatable red heart and appear joyful.
The girlies gather for a Rihanna vs. Beyonce-themed Galantine’s day brunch at Spark Social. | Source: SPARK Social SF Team
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Science Fair art show

Catch this group show of “artistic alchemy,” featuring works by 11 artists.

Website
Western Annual Tenderloin Science Fair
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 to 10 p.m.
Address
Low Key Skateshop, 679 Geary St.

Natoma Street fashion show

See models strut to music inspired by disco legend Diana Ross outside Natoma Cabana. The runway show starts at 7 p.m.

Website
Mario B.
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 6, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Natoma and 2nd streets

Downtown First Thursdays with DJ Rich Medina

Check out art exhibits, vendors, outdoor bars, and a huge stage for music and dance, with a headlining set by afrobeat legend Medina.

Attendees dance to the music
Join the party at this week's First Thursdays downtown. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Website
First Thursdays
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 6, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Market and Second streets

Tectonic Threads clothing swap

Leave some clothes, take some clothes at this pay-it-forward swap at a warehouse gallery, with ticket proceeds going to fire relief.

Date and time
Friday, Feb. 7, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

SF Indie Film Fest

The Mission’s Roxie Theater and North Beach’s Vogue Theatre will screen 80 films from the Bay and beyond. On Thursday, there’s an after-party at Kilowatt for the Pavement documentary.

Website
Schedule
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 6, through Tuesday, Feb. 18
Address
Various locations

Vocal Bath in a Golden Gate Park tunnel

Hear professional vocalists fill a dim tunnel with the music of Vivaldi, ancient Slavonic chants, and human soundscapes.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Monday, Feb. 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Hearts After Dark benefit gala

The Conservatory at One Sansome hosts a night of live entertainment, cocktails, awards for SF institutions Willie Brown and GLIDE, and a set by Umami, the Giants’ resident DJ.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 6, 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Address
1 Sansome St.

Round the World dance performances

See lion dances for Lunar New Year and other performances from across the globe in Union Square.

Website
Union Square
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address
Union Square Plaza

Lovers Lane block party

It’s a party in the Mission! Balmy Alley near 24th and Harrison shuts down for a day of music, art, street food, craft vendors, and kids’ activities.

Website
Lovers Lane
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Balmy Alley and 25th Street

Galentine’s Day brunch

This boozy party and street market will feature a sangria bar, live performances, costume contests, and tons of vendors.

Two people stand in front of a vibrant pink flower wall. One holds a camera and smiles, while the other, wearing a floral outfit, holds a small ukulele.
Fall in love with your besties at Spark Social's boozy brunch. This year's theme is "Drunk in Love." | Source: SPARK Social SF Team
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address
Spark Social, 601 Mission Bay Blvd. North

Fault Radio + Safariii Camp day party market

Hear two of the Bay’s top music collectives strut their best DJs alongside a craft market on Valencia.

Website
Safariii Camp
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 8, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
Studio Aurora, 302 Valencia St.

Out of Office live dance music rave

Danzhaus hosts a night of bass beats and live production, headlined by drum-pad wizard Kirby Bright.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Danzhaus Dance Center, 1275 Connecticut St.

I Just Want to Dance

The ornate, intimate Madarae nightclub hosts a free show with rising SF hip-hop and afrobeat DJs, including Daghe and Bisi.

Website
Reserve
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to late
Address
Madarae, 46 Minna St.

Lonely Hearts Club arthouse dance party

The All Hands on Deck crew takes over an office and turns it into a party den featuring local heroes from the house and techno scene.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Free orchestra concert

Skip the Super Bowl and soak up some Beethoven and Brahms at the SF Civic Music Association’s free show at Herbst Theatre.

An orchestra is performing on stage, with musicians playing strings, brass, woodwinds, and percussion. The conductor stands on a podium guiding them.
John Kendall Bailey directs the SF Civic Music orchestra. | Source: SF Civic Music Association
Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, Feb. 9, 3 to 5 p.m.
Address
Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave.

Super Bowl parties

Want to cheer with lots of company? Check out watch parties on giant screens at Madarae, Southern Pacific Brewing, Kilowatt, BuzzWorks, Novela, Mayes, Underdogs, and other locations.

Website
Nightlife at Madarae
Date and time
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m.
Address
Various locations

Cowboy Bebop’ live

The legendary space Western anime film and its banging jazz soundtrack come alive in this multimedia experience led by the Bebop Bounty Big Brass Band.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Monday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
Address
August Hall, 420 Mason St.

Bill Gates interviewed by Dax Shepard

The Microsoft founder discusses his new memoir, “Source Code,” and its stories of how a nerdy kid changed everything.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Address
Curran Theater, 445 Geary St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

