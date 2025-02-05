The wait is over.

After watching four teams in their conference make blockbuster trades over the weekend, the Golden State Warriors have closed a deal of their own.

On Wednesday, the Warriors completed a four-team trade that will net them forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, and a top-10 protected 2025 pick.

Should that pick not make it to Miami next year, the same protections would apply in 2026 before becoming unprotected in 2027, according to reports. Schroder, meanwhile, will be rerouted to the Utah Jazz.

Warriors guard Lindy Waters III and Heat guard Josh Richardson were moved to the Detroit Pistons to make the deal work under the league’s salary cap rules.