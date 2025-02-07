Man accused of posing as ICE at Mission taqueria identified as local GOP leader

The Standard confirmed that Daniel Goodwyn is the man who Supervisor Jackie Fielder labeled an “ICE impersonator” and “a terrorist” after he was spotted dining at the Mission Street restaurant wearing a red “Trump Won” hat and a windbreaker with “ICE” on the front and back. Goodwyn, 36, a web developer, was elected in November to lead the San Francisco chapter of the California Republican Assembly.

A man pictured wearing an ICE jacket in a Mission District taqueria Thursday has been identified as a Jan. 6 rioter who is also the leader of a local Republican organization.

Goodwyn also wore the ICE jacket on Wednesday night to a Lunar New Year celebration at City Hall, where a Standard reporter identified him and attempted to speak with him. Goodwyn declined.

When reached by phone Friday afternoon, Goodwyn hung up after a Standard reporter identified himself. He did not respond to text messages or an email.

“This is a terrorist seeking to intimidate our immigrant community and stoke fear,” Fielder said. “If and when they come back to the Mission, they will be dealt with.”

The sighting at the taqueria on Thursday prompted a press release from Fielder, who pointed out that impersonating an officer of the United States is “a federal offense” and called Goodwyn’s actions “terrorism.”

Goodwyn pleaded guilty to the criminal charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building and in 2023 was sentenced to 60 days in jail. He was among the rioters pardoned by President Donald Trump last month.

Fielder urged community members to call the Rapid Response Line at (415) 200-1548 to report ICE sightings and not to share them online until they were verified.

In an interview with The Standard, Fielder said there’s no doubt that ICE is in the city, noting reports that ICE tried to enter two downtown office buildings and a Jan. 23 arrest in San Francisco.

“But now there’s even people sharing what looks like official ICE statements that are completely fabricated, and it’s really just the MAGA Trumpers who are trying to stoke fear,” the supervisor said. “And it shouldn’t be the case that anyone is able to feel emboldened to impersonate federal officers or employees. That is an official crime.”

The San Francisco Police Department said it is aware of the photos of Goodwyn in the taqueria circulating on social media.

“We understand that this is raising concerns with our community,” the department said in a statement. “At this time, we do not have any information that this person was acting in an official law enforcement capacity or is an official member of the United States Department of Homeland Security.”

After studying at San Francisco City College, Goodwyn worked as a web designer for Jews for Jesus between 2016 and 2019, according to his LinkedIn page. His most recent LinkedIn update reveals that he was recently banned from the dating website OKCupid.