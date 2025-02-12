Steph Curry can see the end: ‘You need a little fear of what’s coming’

But you can hear some of that practical acceptance in his answer when I asked about rumors that the Warriors might be trying to acquire Durant or James or both.



“As you’ve seen recently, this league is crazy,” Curry said. “So you never say never. I think it’s funny now, because we have our Team USA picture, where all three of us [are together]. It’s nice for a nice headline. But again, I guess everything is possible and nothing is possible all at the same time in this league. I loved my experience playing with them, for sure. But this isn’t fantasy basketball, either. You kind of have to be reasonable.”



Reasonable? That’s not usually a characteristic of NBA stars — or any sports stars, really. They want things done right now, and if they don’t get what they want, they want out. And who dares turn them down? Butler just did all of that in Miami, though he professes great happiness now. And maybe Butler and the Warriors will be happy together for years to come.



But Curry has never done any of that. He’s proud of the way he has played out his career, but it has clearly taken a great deal of effort.



“I can’t think of anybody who could handle a situation like this with the dignity and grace that Steph has,” Kerr said. “But he also understands the responsibility that comes from if you want to be a Warrior for life, and that’s a big part of his goal for his career: He wants to be in one place, then it doesn’t come without some sacrifices.



“If he looked at this in a more transactional matter, maybe he’d be asking those guys to do stuff or maybe he’d be asking for a trade. But he understands the value of the relationship and being in one place forever. He watched Kobe do it and Tim Duncan and Reggie Miller. There’s a lot of gratification and meaning in that.”



All of this has produced an even closer bond between Kerr and Curry, especially after other main figures from the dynasty have departed. They can lean on each other based on all these seasons together and the tougher times they’ve experienced. They’re in this end stage together and could depart together.