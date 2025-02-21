Former chief SF prosecutor out at top DOJ post in D.C.

Stephanie Hinds, who led the Northern District office in an interim role from March 2021 to March 2023, was appointed by former Attorney General Merrick Garland as director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys in October.

A longtime prosecutor at the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of California who was later transferred to a top Department of Justice post in Washington, D.C., has exited that role, The Standard has learned.

The circumstances surrounding Hinds’ departure were not immediately clear, but her exit follows a series of terminations at the Northern District of California.

President Donald Trump this month fired the district’s chief prosecutor, Ismail J. Ramsey, and replaced him with Patrick Robbins. It is not unusual for a new administration to replace U.S. attorneys, but presidents usually do so in consultation with the Department of Justice, Bloomberg has reported. Trump did not speak with the DOJ about Robbins’ appointment.

A DOJ spokesperson confirmed that Hinds’ last day was Saturday but did not provide an explanation for her departure. An out-of-office email reply from Hinds states that she is on extended medical leave. Bloomberg, which first reported on Hinds’ departure, said she was reassigned to a sanctuary cities enforcement working group.