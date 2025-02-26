Ad for campaign membership
Mardi Gras, pole dancing, and (of course) raves top SF events this week

It's Fat Tuesday and Carnival all weekend as the city's revelers head into spring.

A lively brass band plays in a parade, with musicians wearing beads. They play trumpets, saxophones, and other instruments, dressed casually with hats and sunglasses.
Catch a Second Line March during this year’s Mardi Gras celebrations. | Source: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Chat Room: Music

Musicians, industry execs, and journalists gather to discuss creative AI, supporting local artists, and protecting nightlife, with performances by up-and-comers.

Website
sf.gazetteer.co
Date and time
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St.

Noise Pop happy hours

A dozen indie bands perform throughout the week at Mission dive bar Bender’s.

A lively, crowded club scene with people raising their hands, some holding drinks, and the atmosphere is dimly lit with lights and shadows enhancing the energy.
Noise Pop Festival continues with 3 nights at Benders. | Source: Theo Labrusciano-Carris
Website
Noise Pop
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 27, to Saturday, March 1
Address
Bender's Bar & Grill, 806 S. Van Ness Ave.

‘Crushing’ theater show

This show, which sold out its NYC debut, sees writers present hysterical and heartfelt monologues about their messiest romances.

A person in white clothing sits on a dark chair against a black background, leaning forward with hands clasped, appearing thoughtful or engaged.
'Crushing' presents five first-person monologues about formative experiences in love. | Source: Bowspirit Productions
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Address
Bayfront Theater, 2 Marin Blvd.

SF Tech Connect party

The Intern Ship crew hosts a tech-industry happy hour at Thriller arcade bar.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
Thriller Social Club, 508 4th St.

Inner Circle

One of SF’s best dance parties fills the Summer of Love-themed Marina bar White Rabbit with big beats and bouncy people.

Website
Inner Circle
Date and time
Thursday, Feb. 27, 9 p.m.
Address
White Rabbit, 3138 Fillmore St.

Mardi Gras Second Line March

North Beach gets a a legit New Orleans brass-band parade, starting at NorthStar Cafe and ending with jambalaya at Tupelo.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 1, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Address
NorthStar Cafe, 1560 Powell St.

Special Request

Mission club Public Works connects all its rooms for Diplo collaborator Paul Woolford, plus DJs from Garage Access and YerbaFM.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 28, 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Black and White rave

Nicaragua’s Klaus and Philly’s Ty Salone pump house and minimal until late at a secret location.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Feb. 28, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Address
Tickets for location

Pole dance competition

The professional Pole Sport Organization hosts 150 dancers presenting their athleticism and grace.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2
Address
Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th St.

Alex Tatarsky’s ‘Material’

Originally commissioned by the Whitney Museum of Art, this gonzo performance by the trained clown combines comedy, poetry, dance theater, and original songs.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 1, 8 to 10 p.m.
Address
The Lab, 2948 16th St.

Wajatta concert

Musical comedian Reggie Watts and electronic composer Jon Tejada team up as Wajatta to make some mind-bending beats.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 1, 9 p.m.
Address
Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

ElectroFlux DJ party

Edinburgh Castle Pub crackles with electro and youthful energy at this party from Fluxions x Flux Aeterna.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 1, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Edinburgh Castle Pub, 950 Geary St.

Safada Carnival

Catch a live band, Carnival dancers, and two rooms of DJs celebrating the beats of Brazil.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 1, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
Great Northern, 119 Utah St.

TwoAM warehouse rave

The fun starts at 1 a.m. at this secret warehouse location, so bring your dancing shoes, ear plugs, and stamina.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, March 1, doors open at 11:59 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

The Klituation day party

The Outer Mission’s premier patio ropes in half a dozen DJs and performers, pop-up vendors, and more to celebrate Women’s Month.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, March 2, 3 to 8 p.m.
Address
El Rio, 3158 Mission St.

Paul McCartney tribute

Golden Gate Bandshell hosts local singer-songwriters playing the legend’s hits, followed by performances by soul band Christie Aida & the Free Press Music and Brazilian percussionists Batuki.

Website
Illuminate Live
Date and time
Saturday, March 1, noon to 4 p.m.
Address
Golden Gate Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr.

Rebirth Brass Band for Fat Tuesday

The 40-year New Orleans brass legends take over The Chapel to celebrate the peak of Mardi Gras.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Tuesday, March 4, 8:30 p.m.
Address
The Chapel, 777 Valencia St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

