Mardi Gras, pole dancing, and (of course) raves top SF events this week

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Musicians, industry execs, and journalists gather to discuss creative AI, supporting local artists, and protecting nightlife, with performances by up-and-comers.
- Website
- sf.gazetteer.co
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6 to 9 p.m.
A dozen indie bands perform throughout the week at Mission dive bar Bender’s.
- Website
- Noise Pop
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 27, to Saturday, March 1
This show, which sold out its NYC debut, sees writers present hysterical and heartfelt monologues about their messiest romances.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.
The Intern Ship crew hosts a tech-industry happy hour at Thriller arcade bar.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 to 9 p.m.
One of SF’s best dance parties fills the Summer of Love-themed Marina bar White Rabbit with big beats and bouncy people.
- Website
- Inner Circle
- Date and time
- Thursday, Feb. 27, 9 p.m.
North Beach gets a a legit New Orleans brass-band parade, starting at NorthStar Cafe and ending with jambalaya at Tupelo.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 1, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Mission club Public Works connects all its rooms for Diplo collaborator Paul Woolford, plus DJs from Garage Access and YerbaFM.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 28, 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
Nicaragua’s Klaus and Philly’s Ty Salone pump house and minimal until late at a secret location.
- Date and time
- Friday, Feb. 28, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Address
- Tickets for location
The professional Pole Sport Organization hosts 150 dancers presenting their athleticism and grace.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2
Originally commissioned by the Whitney Museum of Art, this gonzo performance by the trained clown combines comedy, poetry, dance theater, and original songs.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 1, 8 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- The Lab, 2948 16th St.
Musical comedian Reggie Watts and electronic composer Jon Tejada team up as Wajatta to make some mind-bending beats.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 1, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.
Edinburgh Castle Pub crackles with electro and youthful energy at this party from Fluxions x Flux Aeterna.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 1, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Catch a live band, Carnival dancers, and two rooms of DJs celebrating the beats of Brazil.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 1, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Address
- Great Northern, 119 Utah St.
The fun starts at 1 a.m. at this secret warehouse location, so bring your dancing shoes, ear plugs, and stamina.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 1, doors open at 11:59 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
The Outer Mission’s premier patio ropes in half a dozen DJs and performers, pop-up vendors, and more to celebrate Women’s Month.
- Date and time
- Sunday, March 2, 3 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- El Rio, 3158 Mission St.
Golden Gate Bandshell hosts local singer-songwriters playing the legend’s hits, followed by performances by soul band Christie Aida & the Free Press Music and Brazilian percussionists Batuki.
- Website
- Illuminate Live
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 1, noon to 4 p.m.
The 40-year New Orleans brass legends take over The Chapel to celebrate the peak of Mardi Gras.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, March 4, 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- The Chapel, 777 Valencia St.