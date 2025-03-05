Kawakami: The Warriors are suddenly built for the playoffs — but they’re still vulnerable

Moses Moody defended Knicks star Jalen Brunson fairly well on Tuesday, as he’s done in the past. Moody seems like Kerr’s best option against other physical guards like Memphis’ Desmond Bane or maybe Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.



Brandin Podziemski’s been defending quicker guards during this run (and did a nice job on Kyrie Irving last week), so he might get the assignments in the future against Memphis’ Ja Morant, Denver’s Jamal Murray, and Houston’s Jalen Green.



Butler can match up against big scoring wings like the Lakers’ Luka Doncic and the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard. Gary Payton II is always available for a few minutes to shut down top scorers.



The Warriors’ wild-card is Kuminga, who at times over the years has been Kerr’s prime defender against anybody from Morant to LeBron James. Draymond, of course, will have the main minutes defending the opponents’ biggest players. And Draymond and Butler will hold down the back line in all the important minutes.



Is that enough? The 44-point thrashing by Philadelphia’s Quentin Grimes on Saturday (with Butler out) wasn’t a good sign. The Warriors are going to have to trick up some things to slow down great penetrators — which is why defensive coordinator Jerry Stackhouse has been dialing up a lot of zones recently. In the second half on Tuesday, it all worked.



On offense, the Warriors need more shooting from Butler than he’s been giving them in the previous week — in his four games leading up to Tuesday, Butler only took 9, 8, 7, and 7 shots and only scored a combined 41 points. Especially in the minutes when Curry sits, Butler has to be as aggressive as he was on Tuesday, when he took 12 shots and made it to the free-throw line nine times. Actually, the Warriors could use even more from Butler.



“That’s obviously what we’re looking for, is to have a two-pronged attack, obviously Steph is the guy who’s going to create a lot of chaos and havoc and come off screens,” Kerr said. “But we need what Jimmy’s doing — nine free throws. He kind of just bludgeons people in the lane.”



That’s playoff basketball. That’s what Butler is built for — Butler has turned it all the way up in the playoffs in two previous very famous sprints to the Finals. Playoff Jimmy hasn’t shown up for the Warriors yet, but of course, it’s not the playoffs yet. But it’s beginning to feel like it. On Tuesday, the Warriors looked like they’re getting very ready for it.

