Since the changes began trickling in early February, grant funding to academic science has been largely frozen, research has been paused, scientists have been laid off, and universities have instituted hiring freezes and, in some cases, rescinded offers to Ph.D. candidates.

It is one of several simultaneous scientist-led protests that are set to sweep major U.S. cities in response to funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation.

Neurosciencist Marla Feller, a professor at UC Berkeley, had never organized a protest before. But because the Trump administration’s cuts to federal scientific funding pose an existential risk to her life’s work, she and a group of fellow scientists spent the past few weeks planning a rally that will take place Friday at Civic Center.

“We’re just all on pins and needles,” Feller said. “I don’t know how much damage is going to be done in this time.”

The grassroots organization behind the protests, Stand Up for Science , has organized 32 official rallies across the United States, with the goal of ending censorship and political interference, securing and expanding funding, and defending diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

A few weeks ago, Feller stumbled upon a social media post about a rally in Sacramento and volunteered to arrange buses so scientists from San Francisco could participate. Feller’s initiative connected her with other concerned scientists, who realized they should organize a Stand Up for Science rally in San Francisco.

As Feller sees it, the funding cuts and overall politicization of science under the Trump administration have been “incredibly disruptive.” While she hasn’t had to lay off any of her researchers, the future for all government-funded research labs is uncertain. “Are we about to shrink? Are we about to give up our leadership in this arena?” she asked.

The dread and uncertainty are being felt at all levels, from principal investigators like Feller who lead labs, to senior postdoctoral scientists about to be on the job market, to students just starting out.

Kenneth Huang, a UCSF postdoctoral scholar who plans to attend Friday’s rally, said there is a hiring freeze in the lab where he researches antiviral treatments, with a focus on HIV. Every day, he said, he deals with “having no real sense of confidence” that his work is going to be funded “in a month or a week even.”

Aanica Gonzales, one of Feller’s mentees who started as a research associate at UC Berkeley almost two months ago, worries that these cuts might force her to leave the Bay, or even the country, to pursue her dream. “Am I going to do research here in the Bay area or in the United States at large, or am I going to go somewhere else?”