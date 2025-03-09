Unlike his bandmates, McCartney had grown up in a household that valued photography. He took the camera and began capturing intimate moments from his everyday life during what would be a pop culture phenomenon.

In late 1963, at the dawn of Beatlemania, Paul McCartney started snapping pictures with a Pentax 35 mm camera — part of a set that someone had gifted the band.

Long before iPhones and the 24/7 livestreams of celebrity’s lives, one musician was capturing his experience as a blossoming superstar.

In black-and-white and vibrant color, the photos capture behind-the-scenes moments in London, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami. There the Beatles are, backstage with their lovers, throwing pillows at one another with looks of pure glee, sitting in hotel rooms writing songs that would define their generation.

The de Young Museum is showcasing more than 250 photographs McCartney took between December 1963 and February 1964, displayed alongside images of the band members performing and traveling and ephemera from their first world tour.

Now, nearly 60 years after the Beatles performed their final concert at Candlestick Park, the Fab Four are returning to San Francisco in these never-before-seen photos — bowl cuts and all.

“It was after the war, so things were brightening up, and I was being exposed to good art and good photography,” McCartney said.

McCartney rediscovered this trove of previously undeveloped images during the pandemic, when he was searching through his archive for gems to include in a show he was organizing of the work of his late wife, the photographer Linda McCartney. This prompted memories of the Pentax camera he was given as a 23-year-old pop star.

As it turned out, the negatives and contact sheets were still in his archives.