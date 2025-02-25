Workers at six Bay Area museums are demanding better pay, more benefits, and transparency in employers’ decision-making and finances at an existential moment for both the institutions and unions.

At museums across the region, visitor numbers have failed to bounce back since the pandemic, and revenue continues to dwindle at even the most popular museums. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art reported in its most recent tax filings a deficit of more than $30 million and 300,000 fewer annual visitors than it had in 2019. The Contemporary Jewish Museum announced in November that it would be closing its doors for one year due to a steep budget deficit and declining attendance.