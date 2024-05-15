The curatorial staff’s letter, which has not been previously reported, cited two decades of “unending budget crises, budget declines, divisional restructuring and staff cuts” that have culminated in the current layoff threat.

In a letter read to a governing board subcommittee on May 6, a cohort of Cal Academy scientists questioned the wisdom of eliminating positions—including curatorships ostensibly protected by restricted endowment funds—so central to the function of one of the oldest and largest museums on the West Coast.

Soon, about a third of these keepers of science’s crown jewels may be out of a job, victims of a yawning $8.7 million budget deficit at the California Academy of Sciences, which is weighing significant cuts to the 16-person curatorial staff at its Institute for Biodiversity Science and Sustainability.

As curators of one of the world’s biggest natural history collections, they oversee a veritable library of life: nearly 46 million specimens, from tiny tardigrades to massive orca bones.

Workers fear that scores of jobs in virtually every department could be on the line as Cal Academy ponders how to cut $4 million in labor costs to close a hole more than twice that size in its $100 million budget before the fiscal year ends next month.

In a separate letter, the 350-member CalAcademy Workers United—the union that formed last year and is still trying to hammer out its inaugural contract—urged trustees to reject any budget with involuntary layoffs and to explain why they’re justified amid rising executive pay and a hiring spree for non-public-facing roles.

The union cites public tax records showing lucrative executive pay, “including eye-popping bonuses for top-earners.”

On top of his $484,458 annual salary and $193,996 housing allowance, Executive Director Scott Sampson pocketed a $145,000 bonus last year, according to the academy’s latest IRS filings. Those same records say his contract also makes him eligible for an annual “stretch bonus” of up to $50,000 “for outstanding accomplishments in fundraising, establishing of trustees.”

In total, tax filings cited by the union show that compensation for the top director and other senior leaders ballooned from 5% of the labor budget in 2007 to 10% today.