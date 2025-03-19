The statue is one of a series by Cochrane, who was inspired to create it after his first voyage to Burning Man in 2007 when he “noticed that women were walking around practically naked, and hardly anyone even cared,” he said in a video about the piece. The piece is meant to challenge outdated narratives about women as it “stands strong, aware, and grounded — calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear,” he said in a statement about its new location.