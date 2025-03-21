Giants heroes from the championship era are mentoring a new second baseman

Two years later, in another Game 7, this time in the World Series, Joe Panik dived to his right to steal a hard grounder headed to center field and, in one motion, while on his belly, glove-flipped the ball to shortstop Brandon Crawford to begin a pivotal double play, a key to the Giants claiming their third title in five years — and Panik’s own lasting image for Giants fans.

It was Scutaro’s lasting image as a Giant, forever etched in fans’ memories, coming moments before the Giants clinched Game 7 of the 2012 National League Championship Series with Scutaro ultimately crowned NLCS most valuable player.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — With muddy spikes and a drenched uniform, Marco Scutaro extended his arms, playfully looked to the sky, and gleefully tasted the rain pouring down on the infield.

The heroes from 2012 and 2014 were among many former Giants invited by their old teammate, Buster Posey, to appear as guest coaches. It wasn’t coincidental that they were present at a time Fitzgerald, a shortstop by trade, was learning to play second base.

Learning from a couple of game-changing second basemen and World Series champions, Tyler Fitzgerald couldn’t have received better instruction than what he drew from Scutaro and Panik in recent weeks at the Giants’ training camp.

Be the first to know when we publish a story about the Warriors, Giants, 49ers, and more.

“It means the world to me,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s not so much they were here just to help in baseball. They were also here to help players off the field. Half our talks weren’t even about baseball. It was, ‘How are you doing mentally?’ ‘If you ever need anything off the field, let me know.’ It’s pretty cool to have those guys as friends that you can call on anytime.”

“I think the adjustments will be minor,” Scutaro said. “He’s a strong kid and very athletic. Watching him take ground balls and play the position, I think he’s going to be fine.”

The hope is that the lessons will sink in. Fitzgerald enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 but had a high strikeout rate (108 K’s in 314 at-bats), and his defense at second base is a work in progress with the different angles and cutoffs, though he’s looking comfortable and competent in spring training.

Each was in camp for nearly a week, and each made an impact on Fitzgerald, who worked with Scutaro on hitting and Panik on defending — the epitome of expert guidance. Scutaro was one of the best contact hitters in the game’s history, well above 90%, and Panik’s footwork around the bag at second was textbook.

Like Fitzgerald, Panik was drafted as a shortstop and converted to second base early in his career, the position he predominately played in the majors. Scutaro spent most of his big-league life at shortstop, but Giants fans remember him at the end of his career for his work at second base.

This was Scutaro’s first peak at Fitzgerald. Panik had seen him the past two years as a special assistant in the player development department, a role he’ll assume again in 2025 under Randy Winn and Kyle Haines, who oversee the farm system.

“If you’ve been on the left side of the infield your whole life, going over to second base is just a different look,” Panik said. “With his work ethic, passion, and baseball IQ, he’ll continue to get better during the season.”

This is about paying it forward for Panik and Scutaro. When Panik was coming up through the system, he picked up valuable pointers from players of previous generations including Will Clark, Rich Aurilia, and Jeff Kent, who suited up and worked with young players.

Panik learned hitting tips from Clark, a fellow left-handed batter, and the art of up-the-middle defense from Aurilia and Kent. In fact, Kent provided insight to playing second base that Panik used in his career and has shared with Giants minor leaguers.

“Stuff you don’t necessarily think about,” said Panik, noting Kent emphasized using the bag to push off from and even leap from on high throws. “Stuff that can save a ball from going into the outfield. It was literally just one little thing Jeff said 13 or 14 years ago, but I remember that. If I can give Tyler or Brett Wisely one thing to take away — and hopefully it’s more than one thing — for me, it’s a win.”

Fitzgerald said one of his biggest adjustments is learning the power feed at the bag — the across-the-body back flip, a quicker way to deliver the ball to the shortstop for a forceout or to begin a double play. Panik shared some footwork he learned from Kent and noticed quick improvement with Fitzgerald.