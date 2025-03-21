Health of Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee a question mark leading into Thursday’s Opening Day

It’s far from a given for the Korean center fielder who signed a six-year, $117 million contract before last season.

The one exception is Jung Hoo Lee, a major part of the Giants’ 2025 plans who sustained a back injury last weekend and is trying to get himself able to play Thursday’s season opener in Cincinnati.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For the most part, the Giants have had a healthy training camp. Not much major news from sickbay, at least regarding the front-line players. Guys are eager to leave Arizona — and do so injury-free — after training many weeks in the desert.

Lee said he has had some minor back issues in the past, but “it’s never been worse” than this episode. Still, he insists playing Opening Day is a realistic scenario. “I’m trying to be as optimistic as possible,” he said. “I know the season’s long. It’s important to keep your mentality in the right spot.”

“Opening Day is very important,” Lee said Friday morning through interpreter Justin Han. “If I’m going to be ready for Opening Day, of course I’ll be on the field. But Opening Day is just a game out of 162 games. I’m looking at this as a long run. If I’m ready, I’ll be there. But if not, if there’s more time for me to adapt, I would like to use that time, for sure.”

The plan is for Lee to engage in baseball activity Saturday and play Sunday in Sacramento (Giants vs. Triple-A River Cats). Manager Bob Melvin said he’d like Lee to appear in three exhibitions to show he’s ready for the season — the Giants finish the preseason with exhibitions against Detroit Monday and Tuesday at Oracle Park.

“We’re hoping Jung Hoo is in a position to play Opening Day,” Melvin said.

Plan B is either Luis Matos (who bats right-handed) or Grant McCray (left-handed) in center field. “We’ll see where we go as far as picking the roster,” Melvin said. “We like both those guys.”

Melvin said McCray is “obviously faster. You look at the metrics, he probably plays a little better center field even though Matos has played all three positions and played them well this spring.”

Lee, who hasn’t appeared in Cactus League play since March 13, first felt back discomfort when he woke up with what he figured was a cramp. An MRI showed no structural damage, just back spasms, an encouraging sign. The hope was that Lee would return to the lineup Friday, but he wasn’t ready.

Lee was faring well before the injury, hitting .300 (9-for-30) with a .400 on-base percentage as the new No. 3 hitter. He batted first last season, at least before his season-ending shoulder injury in May, but management likes his bat-to-ball skills in the No. 3 spot with LaMonte Wade assuming most of the leadoff duties.

Matos, hitting .345 with an .870 OPS, two homers and 11 RBIs, likely was going to make the Opening Day roster anyway as a platoon partner of right fielder Mike Yastrzemski. McCray, who didn’t necessarily have a guaranteed roster spot, is hitting .256 with an .815 OPS, one homer and five steals. He’s tied for the second-most strikeouts in camp, 16, but has done well drawing walks — he’s second on the team with nine.

“I feel I’ve made some good strides,” McCray said. “I’m trying to simplify things at the plate. I’m playing good defense, stealing bags, having fun. It’s a fun locker room, fun atmosphere to be around. I feel we’re going to be a contender, and hopefully I can be a part of that.”