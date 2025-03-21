Wynne, a drug dealer turned social media star and Fox News guest, was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of producing images of child sexual abuse. The court document lays out a more detailed picture of Wynne’s alleged crimes and why prosecutors argued he should remain locked up.

Recently unearthed court documents show that Wynne, 39, contacted a 12-year-old girl and sexually abused her at 13, within months of his release from federal custody in 2021, the East Bay Times reported .

Ricci Wynne, who is known for making in-your-face videos about San Francisco’s drug and homelessness crises, has a history of sexually exploiting minors, according to federal prosecutors.

Soon after Wynne’s arrest in November by San Francisco police who suspected him of pimping and pandering, investigators found child porn on his cellphone, prosecutors wrote.

Wynne “presents a tremendous danger to the community,” the prosecution wrote. “Defendant’s established track record of sexually abusing children demonstrates he should be detained.”

Besides recording sexual abuse of a 13-year-old, prosecutors said, Wynne “began sexual contact” with a 14-year-old girl that escalated into a sexual assault when she became 15.

The San Francisco public defender’s office is representing Wynne in the local case but declined to comment on the revelations from the federal case. The federal public defender’s office did not respond to The Standard’s inquiries.

When federal authorities searched his residence in November, they reportedly found $79,900 in cash and evidence of “pimping” activities.