While the packed platforms and trains on certain days might make it feel like the Before Times, BART hasn’t fully recovered; ridership totals are paltry compared with before the pandemic. In 2019, average ridership for all weekdays was 400,000, according to BART data. Due to the drop in ridership, the transit system reduced the number of train cars in 2023. That means it can be a tight fit for the unlucky passengers who have no choice but to commute to the office.