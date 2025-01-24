Express toll roads and congestion pricing during peak commute times. Curbs that force Uber and Amazon drivers to pay up instead of double-parking for free. Heftier neighborhood parking fees for anyone who enters the city.

These are just some of the extreme, long-term, every-idea-is-a-good-idea proposals to stave off San Francisco’s transportation apocalypse as the city’s transit agency stares down the barrel of a $322 million deficit starting next year. Conversations on these approaches will take place next week, according to newly released city documents.

Ahead of that, city officials and concerned residents on Thursday held the more sober of two public brainstorming sessions to figure out how to prevent massive cutbacks in service by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and BART.

Alicia John-Baptiste, an incoming policy chief in the Lurie administration who will be overseeing SFMTA operations, laid out the stakes in stark terms.

“The question that we are grappling with right now is not only critical to Muni, but critical to the future of San Francisco,” John-Baptiste said. “I think most of us in this room understand that Muni truly is the lifeblood of this city. There is no economic recovery without Muni. We don’t meet our social and environmental goals without Muni. So, understanding how we get to a sustainable solution is of utmost importance.”

The first and most necessary step to rescuing SFMTA will involve two ballot measures in 2026: one citywide, and one that is regional, across four counties. Both could involve sales and/or parcel taxes. But that funding wouldn’t be enough to save Muni lines from being cut and keep BART running later into the night.