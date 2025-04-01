An 18-3 Cubs drubbing of A’s in their Sacramento debut sets a foreboding minor-league tone

The players felt it themselves. They’re accustomed to major-league environments, but it wasn’t exactly what they experienced when the Oakland-turned-Sacramento A’s were embarrassed 18-3 by the Cubs on a chilly, windy Monday night alongside the Sacramento River and Tower Bridge.

Despite months and months of refurbishing and reconstruction, there was no hiding the fact that Sutter Health Park still very much has a minor-league feel, even a spring training feel.

WEST SACRAMENTO — Sitting through nine long innings of the first Major League Baseball game in our state capital, no one could be blamed for wondering (1) if this ballpark will remain a bandbox, (2) how many more visiting players will moan about the facility, and (3) why in the good name of Rickey Henderson was the A’s home opener not played at the Coliseum.

It wasn’t the coming out party that A’s owner John “Las Vegas or bust” Fisher and his buddy Vivek Ranadivé, the Kings and River Cats owner who’s gifting him the field, had anticipated.

A’s pitchers got clobbered for 21 hits including four home runs. In 57 years at the Coliseum, the A’s never surrendered a cycle, but the first game in Sacramento, it happened, courtesy of Cubs catcher Carson Kelly. Things got extraordinarily feeble in the ninth when an A’s position player (Johnny Pereda) took the mound and pitched to a Cubs pitcher (Colin Rea).

The game was a sellout at the 14,014-capacity yard, but the official crowd was 12,119 because the A’s announced only tickets sold, they said. Either way, it didn’t at all have any kind of Coliseum vibe. No drummers or banners, both long-time staples in Oakland. In fact, the A’s cracked down on old Oakland habits with a new set of regulations that, according to the team website, disallows “clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization towards any person[s].”

“It’s obviously unfortunate for all the great fans in Oakland. You feel for them. It’s a great opportunity for people up here in Sacramento to get a chance to have a major-league team for a couple of years. As far as whether it’s a good thing or bad thing, I guess we’ll find out.”

“Opening up here, the first-ever major-league game in Sacramento, is something, I guess. I don’t know if it’s a good thing or bad thing,” said Chicago’s Justin Turner, who began his 17th big-league season and didn’t sound too thrilled about the surroundings.

A’s players generally say all the right things when asked about playing in the Triple-A Park because they’re trying to embrace it as their home for the next three or four years as Fisher’s new stadium in Las Vegas is built. It’s the visiting players who’ll be more outspoken about the conditions — especially because they’ll be occupying what’s likely the tiniest visitors’ clubhouse in the majors, located beyond the center-field wall, which forces players to walk across the field if they need to reach their clubhouse during games.

“We’re not going to make any excuses for how we played tonight,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “We just played bad.”

In other words, the A’s are hardliners against those pesky “SELL” or “[bleep] Fisher” shirts. Of course, a few diehard Oakland fans sneaked in their favorites anyway. A couple of fans wore “I’d rather be at the Oakland Coliseum” T-shirts, and one guy was bold enough to lift a sign flashing those exact words. Another wore an A’s cap with the logo upside down.

It didn’t take long for a “Let’s go Oakland!” chant to break out, coming just a few pitches into the game. In the late innings, with the A’s getting humiliated, you could hear the infamous “sell the team” chant.

“I’d rather be playing in Oakland,” said Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, an Oakland native who collected three hits against the team he grew up loving; he still gets chills thinking about Coco Crisp’s walk-off single at the Coliseum in the 2012 postseason.

“Around the league, a lot of people really appreciated the quality of baseball that was played there, without always the best resources, and the fans and energy that they brought. A lot of players speak highly of their experiences playing games at the Coliseum even if the locker rooms weren’t the fanciest. It was just a great baseball place, and I hope fans know that players appreciate a lot of the same things that fans do.”