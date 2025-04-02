Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Prolific shoplifter used son, 12, to steal from Saks, Walgreens, DA says

Court records obtained by The Standard allege that juveniles, including the suspect's son, were not only accomplices but perpetrators.

A police car is parked outside a Saks Fifth Avenue store with people visible in front of the windows and a blurred passerby in the foreground.
The child was one of a number of juvenile accomplices. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
By Ezra Wallach

A man suspected in a string of shoplifting incidents is said to have enlisted his 12-year-old son to help steal more than $6,500 worth of merchandise from three San Francisco stores, according to prosecutors.

Harry Wong, 44, is facing charges of grand theft, second-degree burglary, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with thefts between May and October 2024 at Saks 5th Avenue in Union Square and two Walgreens stores.

Court records obtained by The Standard allege that juveniles, including Wong’s son, were not only accomplices but perpetrators.

San Francisco Police Department officers arrested Wong on March 17. In a motion to detain Wong pending trial, the San Francisco district attorney’s office argued that releasing him from custody could put not only the public but his son at risk.

“Here, if defendant were released, defendant may again utilize his minor child to commit felony thefts — the safety of his 12-year-old son is at risk,” Assistant District Attorney Stephanie M. Zudekoff wrote in the March 19 motion.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Related

Street signs "30th St" and a Walgreens store with a red sign on a brick building, under a clear blue sky.
San Francisco Walgreens thief gets 2 years in prison after string of thefts
Cans of soup and chili sit behind locked plexiglass.
Stiffer penalties for shoplifting, retail theft? State lawmakers propose new bill
a red car drives past a brick building
San Francisco police arrest girl, 14, on suspicion of $30K retail thefts

Surveillance footage shows Wong watching as his son takes designer sunglasses and conceals them on his person before attempting to exit the Saks store with other children on May 14, court documents say. Wong walked in another direction as the children were detained by security. The glasses, valued at $1,163.37, were recovered.

Wong was released on his own recognizance following a March 20 hearing. He is due back in court April 30.

His son was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center, police said. The public defender’s office said it could not provide details about the juvenile client.

Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CrimeNewsSan Francisco District AttorneyWalgreens