Giants welcome back fans with a thrilling victory in an Opening Day extravaganza

“This team has something special,” said the decorated Verlander, who wasn’t nearly at his best and got pulled after just 2 ⅓ innings. “We were overlooked. It’s early, but I think you can see that this team is pretty good.”

The Giants’ home opener Friday afternoon at Oracle Park was memorable for all kinds of reasons, especially with the Giants pulling out a wild 10-9 win over Seattle in a marathon game that lasted 4 hours and 3 minutes and left them with a 6-1 record.

Verlander and Adames were the Giants’ two biggest offseason acquisitions, and the new shortstop helped take the heat off Verlander in the bottom of the 11th inning with his two-run, walk-off single that made him an instant fan favorite.

Under Posey, the Giants are focused on the kind of baseball that fans remember during the championship era, with pitching and defense the key elements. The kind of baseball that was played before the analytics movement put more value on numbers than chemistry, body language, clubhouse presence, and other intangibles that were so important for so many decades.

Indeed, BusterBall seems real. With Buster Posey running the show this season, the direction at Second and King is far different than in recent years under Farhan Zaidi’s computer-driven game plans and heavy emphasis on the power game, whether it be 400-foot home runs or 100-mph fastballs.

“It seemed like there was drama every single inning,” manager Bob Melvin said. “I guess once you sit back and look at that game, maybe it was supposed to end like that.”

On that note, the Giants proved Friday they can win a game even when their defense isn’t clean and their situational hitting isn’t efficient. After playing crisp baseball during their successful season-opening trip through Cincinnati and Houston, the Giants easily could have lost their home opener. Second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald made an error that led to three unearned runs, and several extremely hard-hit balls whizzed by Adames. But instead of succumbing to the miscues, they received solid relief pitching and just enough hitting to sneak out the win.

When Posey was introduced as the new president of baseball operations in October, he declared he and the Giants are in the “memory-making business,” and many of the memories from Friday won’t disappear anytime soon.

It’s the 25th anniversary of the stadium that initially was called Pacific Bell Park, and the Giants honored the 2000 team that won the National League West with the majors’ best record. Dusty Baker, Barry Bonds, J.T. Snow, Kirk Reuter, and several others took the field for a ceremony that fans embraced, even though Jeff Kent, the National League MVP that year, didn’t make it because he was at his son’s game; Kaeden Kent is a shortstop with Texas A&M, which is playing at top-ranked Tennessee this weekend.

It was the Giants’ first home game since the passing of the great Willie Mays. The Say Hey Kid was featured in a tribute honoring those in the Giants family who died in the past year. Also Orlando Cepeda. In a classy move, the Giants included A’s legend Rickey Henderson in the tribute. Up in Mays’ old suite, his friends — whom he affectionately referred to as Team Willie — gathered to honor the greatest ballplayer ever.

It was Posey’s homecoming. The iconic catcher who helped the Giants to championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014 has returned to lead the baseball operations department and put his stamp on the next era of Giants baseball, a move that has been well-received by players and fans alike.

The impact is noticeable. Universally picked to finish fourth in the NL West, the Giants are making an early splash by incorporating some old-school principles. Snow, who was among many former Giants players invited by Posey to serve as guest coaches in spring training, said he has noticed positive changes under Posey, including with the manager.