Kawakami: The Warriors need a fifth finisher. Steve Kerr has a growing number of options

Moses Moody is a regular, steady, and quite successful starter these days, so it’s not surprising when he’s Steve Kerr’s choice to finish games alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Brandin Podziemski, right?



But wait: On other nights, Kerr fills that fifth spot with Jonathan Kuminga’s explosive athleticism and occasionally accidental brilliant moments. Some nights, Kerr leans to Buddy Hield’s no-conscience quick-trigger from deep range or Gary Payton II’s veteran gumption and defensive chaos. Some nights, the Warriors’ coach splits it up — as he did in Sunday’s loss to Houston, when Kerr alternated Kuminga and GP2 in the fifth spot.



And a few days ago, Kerr just went with Curry’s urgent request: Get Gui Santos in there!



That’s exactly what happened in the later stages of the Warriors’ victory over Denver on Friday — they had a slim lead and, as Curry explained later, he figured that Santos’ defensive versatility would be the most valuable thing they could get out of the fifth spot down the stretch. Not shockingly, Curry was right. And it all was more proof that the entire Warriors organization understands the weight of Kerr’s choices with this deep roster and the increasing significance of these games — and those closing minutes — as the regular season closes and the postseason looms.



If Curry or Draymond have a suggestion, why wouldn’t Kerr run with it?



“I trust these guys implicitly; Steph and Draymond are the ones on the floor feeling it, seeing it,” Kerr said a few days later when asked about the input. “The easy thing with Gui is you’ve got your players telling you that. You see it on tape. And then your analytics guy tells you he’s the highest plus-minus guy on the team. There’s really not that many decisions you have to make at that point.



“But one is that when you’re fully healthy, like we are now, then somebody else isn’t going to play. That’s the tricky part, because we’ve got a lot of guys who can play. The beauty of what’s happening now is that it’s winning time. It’s coming up on playoff time. Everybody’s just bought in and doing their job and embracing whatever happens.”



All understandable. Moving egos to the side and making the best decision at the best time is the Warriors’ traditional egalitarian way. But it’s relatively rare for a good team to be switching through this many fifth-man options at this stage of the season. Rotating two or three guys at that spot isn’t unusual. One guy’s hot, he plays. One guy’s not, he’s out. Easy decision. But five, six, or even seven guys (counting centers Quinten Post and Kevon Looney) who could close alongside the core four on any given night? That’s a lot. Possibly too many and too jumbled. But as the Warriors are thinking now, it’s also a luxury to have so many different ways with so many different kinds of players to finish games — depending on the matchup, the flow, and the individual nightly performances.



“The Laker game, JK finished the game, did a great job,” Kerr said before Sunday’s game. “The next night against Denver, it was Gui. Tonight, it could be Gary, could be Moses, it could be Buddy. I kind of know the other four spots, who’s going to be out there, but the other one, it’s gonna be different night to night. The only way it works is if everybody embraces it. And that’s what’s happening.”



A few months ago, it didn’t seem like this would be too hard. The Warriors actually massively whittled down their roster in the four-for-one trade to acquire Butler in February. Since then, they’ve vaulted up the standings and simplified most of the rotation.



But that fifth spot in the final minutes is still open and they still have all these options. Kerr won’t get the decision right every night. And there still can be frustrations for the players who don’t get out there as much as they’d like. So there’s still a lot on Kerr’s mind and his shoulders every game.



Who will get those minutes if the Warriors are trailing late in a play-in game — Kuminga or Moody? Or if they’re up 2-1 in a second-round series but the opponent is rallying by going small — go with GP2 or Hield? Somebody has to play. A bunch of somebodies have to sit. Kerr has to deal with everything. Yes, it can all be a bit of three-dimensional stress.



And again, every franchise stakeholder understands all of this.



“From my perspective, it’s way better than it was pre-trade,” Curry said Sunday of all the options. “We’ve had a certain level of consistency for the rotations and knowing who’s going to be out there at certain times throughout the game, knowing who you’re going to be out there with. There’s obviously the question of who’s in the closing lineup and who the five guys are gonna be and based matchups, based on who’s playing well, all that type of stuff.



“When you’re winning, it’s just a commitment to being ready for your moment. And whatever that means, embrace it. I think we’ve done a really good job of that since February and our record is kinda reflective of that.”



Maybe Kerr will settle on deciding between the same two guys for this spot heading into the playoffs, with the right to juggle it up in extraordinary circumstances. But then which guys get boxed out?



Here’s a quick run through the options: